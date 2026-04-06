RenX Enterprises Renews Major Organic Waste Transport Partnership Responsible For More Than $3 Million in Revenue in 2025

MIAMI, FL, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today announced that Zimmer Equipment Inc. (“ZEI”), its wholly-owned organic waste transport subsidiary, has renewed a service agreement with one of the largest waste management companies in North America. The renewed contract spans the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, covering service to transfer stations and material recovery facilities across the region.

Under the terms of the renewed agreement, ZEI will continue providing organic waste transportation services through 2028 that incorporates rate adjustments and a fuel surcharge mechanism indexed to published energy pricing benchmarks. The contract is also subject to annual consumer price index adjustments, establishing a structured framework for rate alignment with market conditions over the life of the agreement.

The counterparty generated more than $3 million in revenue for ZEI during calendar year 2025, making it one of the largest contributors to the ZEI revenue base.

The Tampa Bay region has emerged as one of the more active markets for organic waste diversion from landfills, driven in part by regulatory pressure on waste-to-landfill volumes and growing demand for locally sourced substrate from composting and agricultural end users. ZEI’s transport network is positioned to serve as a consistent supply link between waste generation points and downstream processing capacity, including the Microtec organic waste processing unit that RenX is currently commissioning for expected operation in the second half of 2026.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company operating a vertically integrated environmental services platform focused on the engineered soils, organic recycling, and bulk materials logistics industries. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking, including statements regarding ZEI’s transport network being positioned to serve as a consistent supply link between waste generation points and downstream processing capacity; commissioning the Microtec organic waste processing unit for expected operation in the second half of 2026; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; and monetizing the Company’s portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to grow the ZEI transport network; the Company’s ability to deploy the Microtec mill and commence commercial production as planned; the Company’s ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media products; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Media and IR inquiries please contact:info@renxent.com