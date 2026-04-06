Aircraft Battery Market to Hit USD 1.12 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Demand for Electric Aviation, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key Highlights of the Market:

Lithium-based batteries continue to lead, while next-generation technologies like solid-state cells are gaining ground.

North America remains the key market with over 30% share, but Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly, fuelled by strong regional initiatives.

OEM channels captured 61.02% revenue in 2025, and the advanced air-mobility segment is set to rise at 29.18% CAGR through 2031.

According to a latest published report by Mordor Intelligence, the aircraft battery market size is on a steady upward path, rising from USD 0.59 billion in 2025 to USD 0.66 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.18% (2026–2031). This momentum is largely driven by the aviation sector’s shift toward electrified propulsion, supportive regulations, and increasing investments in advanced air mobility. The rise of eVTOL and hybrid-electric aircraft is reshaping the competitive landscape and attracting new players.

Aircraft Battery Market Trends and Growth Drivers

OEMs in Asia are increasingly transitioning to lithium-ion batteries to support high-load avionics systems: Aircraft manufacturers across China, Japan, and South Korea are gradually replacing nickel-cadmium batteries with lithium-ion alternatives to simplify supply chains and lower environmental impact. Regional battery makers are strengthening local capabilities, ensuring reliable access to advanced technologies, while growing competition in next-generation solutions is accelerating innovation. This transition is expected to improve efficiency across key onboard systems, while reducing weight and creating more room for additional payload.

North American narrow-body programs are accelerating the shift toward more-electric aircraft designs: Aircraft manufacturers in North America are reworking narrow-body designs to rely more on electrical systems instead of traditional pneumatic setups, increasing power demands during critical flight phases. This shift is supported by ongoing advancements in electric propulsion and sustainability-focused initiatives. Airlines are also drawn to the potential for lower maintenance and improved environmental compliance, encouraging early adoption. At the same time, battery suppliers that can meet strict safety and performance standards are well positioned to secure long-term partnerships.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The aircraft battery market reflects steady alignment with fleet electrification trends and evolving safety standards, with demand patterns grounded in observable fleet expansion and retrofit activity. The analysis is supported by consistently applied research frameworks, triangulated data sources, and validation practices that provide a dependable basis for executive decision-making.”

Aircraft Battery Market Share by Region

North America remains a key market, supported by strong government backing for domestic battery production and electric aircraft development. Clear regulatory roadmaps are helping airlines plan the transition to hybrid and electric fleets, though reliance on imported raw materials continues to pose supply risks.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by large-scale manufacturing capabilities and supportive government initiatives. Advances in next-generation battery technologies across countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are strengthening regional independence, while growing aviation activity and drone adoption are expanding demand.

Aircraft Battery Market Segmentation Insights

By Battery Type

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd)

Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

Lithium-sulfur (Li-S)

By Application

Propulsion

Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

Emergency/Backup

Avionics and Flight-Control Actuation

Advanced Battery System

By Aircraft Technology

Traditional

More Electric

Hybrid-Electric

Fully Electric

By Aircraft Type

Fixed-Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Advanced Air Mobility

By Power Density

Less than 100 Wh/kg

Between 100–300 Wh/kg

More than 300 Wh/kg

By End-User

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/aircraft-battery-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Aircraft Battery Industry Companies

Saft Groupe SAS

EnerSys

EaglePicher Technologies, LLC

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

HBL Engineering Limited

True Blue Power (Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Sichuan Changhong Battery Co., Ltd.

Meggitt PLC

Cella Energy Ltd.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd.

Securaplane Technologies Inc.

Tesla Industries, Inc.

Concorde Battery Corporation

InoBat

Industry Related Reports

Freighter Aircraft Market Size: The Freighter Aircraft Market is projected to grow from USD 9.40 billion in 2026 to USD 12.11 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.20%, driven by rising global air cargo demand, growth in e-commerce logistics, increasing aircraft conversions from passenger to freighter models, and ongoing investments in cargo fleet expansion by airlines.

Aerospace Fasteners Market Share: The Aerospace Fasteners Market is projected to grow from USD 7.53 billion in 2026 to USD 10.67 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.23%, driven by increasing aircraft production, rising demand for lightweight and high-strength fastening solutions, growth in commercial aviation, and expanding maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities.

Get More Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/aerospace-fasteners-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Connected Aircraft Market Trends: The Connected Aircraft Market is projected to grow from USD 9.75 billion in 2026 to USD 16.15 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.62%, driven by increasing demand for in-flight connectivity, growing adoption of real-time data analytics for aircraft operations, rising passenger expectations for seamless digital experiences, and advancements in satellite communication technologies.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.