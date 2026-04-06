Aviat Networks, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW). The investigation focuses on Aviat’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Aviat securities?

If you purchased Aviat securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 1, 2026, a report published by GlassHouse Research alleged that Aviat was “not generating the earnings it reports,” but instead was recognizing revenue ahead of billing, experiencing delays in cash collection, and extending payment timing to suppliers, thereby creating the appearance of stronger growth and profitability.

The report’s allegations focused on Aviat’s use of working-capital dynamics, including increases in accounts receivable and contract assets, as well as timing-related accounting practices that may have inflated reported revenue, margins, and cash generation relative to underlying operational performance.

Following these disclosures, the price of Aviat stock declined significantly, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Aviat complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Aviat stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com .

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com