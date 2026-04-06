Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Securities - LFCR

SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announce that the United States District Court District of Minnesota has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Securities (NASDAQ: LFCR):

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MINNESOTA

DAVID CAREW, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,





Plaintiff,



v.



LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL, INC., ALBERT D. BOLLES, JAMES G. HALL, BRIAN MCLAUGHLIN, and JOHN MORBERG,





Defendants. No. 0:24-cv-03028-LMP-EMB





CLASS ACTION





SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS’ FEES, REIMBURSEMENT OF EXPENSES, AND AWARDS TO LEAD PLAINTIFFS



To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“Lifecore” or the “Company”) securities between October 7, 2020, and March 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Settlement Class Period”), and were damaged thereby (“Settlement Class”).

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs David Carew and Hugh Robert Holmes (collectively, “Lead Plaintiffs”) on behalf of themselves and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and Defendants Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“Lifecore”), Albert D. Bolles, James G. Hall, Brian McLaughlin, and John Morberg (collectively, “Defendants”), reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the “Action”) in the amount of $3,750,000 (the “Settlement”).

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Laura M. Provinzino, either in person or remotely in the Court’s discretion, on July 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. CDT in Courtroom 3A of the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 316 North Robert Street, St. Paul, MN 55101 (the “Settlement Hearing”) to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement (the “Stipulation”),1 dated January 15, 2026; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the “Net Settlement Fund”) to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Co-Lead Counsel’s application for attorneys’ fees, reimbursement of litigation expenses, and awards to Lead Plaintiffs. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to participate at the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.strategicclaims.net/Lifecore, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Carew v. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. et al., No. 0:24-cv-03028-LMP-EMB

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205

Media, PA 19063

(866) 274-4004

info@strategicclaims.net

www.strategicclaims.net/Lifecore

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Co-Lead Counsel:

POMERANTZ LLP THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A. Brenda Szydlo, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. 600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor 275 Madison Avenue 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 New York, NY 10016 bszydlo@pomlaw.com philkim@rosenlegal.com (212) 661-1100 (212) 686-1060



If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than July 7, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you may not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all of the terms of the Stipulation, and all of the terms of the Judgment or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than July 7, 2026. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Co-Lead Counsel’s application for attorneys’ fees, reimbursement of expenses, and awards to Lead Plaintiffs and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, and be mailed or delivered to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than July 7, 2026.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: March 13, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF MINNESOTA



1 All capitalized terms that are not defined herein have the meanings given them in the Stipulation, dated January 15, 2026, available at www.strategicclaims.net/Lifecore.