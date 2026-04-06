Levanta Acquires Perch+, Expanding Its Affiliate Marketplace with Hundreds of Amazon Sellers and Publishers

SEATTLE, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levanta , the leading affiliate and creator platform for e-commerce, today announced the acquisition of Perch+, one of the earliest affiliate networks built specifically for Amazon sellers. Perch+'s network of sellers and affiliate partners will now operate within Levanta, giving them access to a modern affiliate and creator platform built for e-commerce.

Levanta is acquiring Perch+ at a time of significant momentum, having grown 60% since last year. In 2026 alone, it has expanded its platform to support unified affiliate and creator programs across Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart, and introduced Paid Placements, which enables brands to secure flat-rate creator deals with affiliate-level performance measurement. The acquisition of Perch+'s sellers and affiliate network is the latest step in that momentum, further strengthening Levanta's position as the leading platform for affiliate and creator-driven e-commerce.

“Perch+ built meaningful traction with Amazon sellers early on when very few affiliate platforms were focused on their needs,” said Ian Brodie, CEO and Co-Founder of Levanta. “By bringing this network into Levanta, we’re expanding opportunity on both sides of the marketplace — more brands for creators, and more creator-driven growth for brands.”

For Perch+ brands, the move to Levanta represents a significant upgrade in capability, enabling them to work directly with 60,000+ vetted partners in Levanta's Marketplace, with advanced tooling for creator recruitment at scale and full support for Amazon Attribution and Creator Connections. Brands can also run Paid Placement campaigns, automate Product Sampling, and surface who is already talking about their brand across social, all from a single system.

For creators and publishers, the transition brings more than just a new platform. Levanta's platform offers improved tracking, faster payouts, and a more centralized place to manage partnerships. Creators gain access to a significantly expanded roster of brands and greater earning opportunities, giving them more ways to land paid campaigns, earn performance-based commissions, and get products into their hands to create content.

"We built Perch+ to help Amazon brands tap into affiliate marketing as a meaningful growth channel," said Jason Baer, chief marketing officer at Infinite Commerce, parent company of Perch+. "Levanta has built the platform and scale to take that vision much further. We're excited to see the network continue to grow within Levanta."

Perch+'s brands and creators can begin accessing Levanta starting as early as today. To learn more, visit Levanta.io .

About Levanta

Levanta is the unified creator and affiliate platform built for modern e-commerce. It enables brands and agencies to run one revenue-driving partnership program across Shopify, Amazon and Walmart, from discovery to payout, within a single system. Through its AI-powered Creator Marketplace, Levanta connects brands with high-performing publishers, influencers and affiliates while delivering complete visibility, incentive control, and cross-channel performance measurement. To find out more about Levanta, please visit https://levanta.io/ .