Aspen Digital Appoints Matt Altomare As New Head of Cybersecurity Programs

Washington, DC, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Digital, a program of the Aspen Institute, announced today that Matt Altomare has been appointed as the new Senior Director for Cybersecurity Programs. Altomare brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across the U.S. Government in special operations, counterterrorism, cyber policy, and cyber incident response.



Altomare begins immediately, leading Aspen Digital's efforts to convene policymakers, industry leaders, and technical experts to address and anticipate security risks and opportunities in the AI era.



“Matt’s extensive background in operational leadership, interagency coordination, and cybersecurity strategy makes him the ideal leader to help shape and advance Aspen Digital’s cybersecurity initiatives,” Vivian Schiller, Executive Director of Aspen Digital noted. “His deep expertise aligns closely with our mission, particularly in the areas of strengthening critical infrastructure security, advancing responsible international cyber norms, and building partnerships that improve national resilience.”



Prior to joining Aspen Digital, Altomare established a distinguished track record across several critical federal agencies. At CISA he led threat hunting operations and previously helped establish the Joint Ransomware Task Force during his time with the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative. Before CISA, he served as a Cyber Policy Advisor within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, driving strategic planning for U.S. Cyber Command. His foundational expertise was built as an Intelligence Officer with the U.S. Air Force, including several years with the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC).

About Aspen Digital

Aspen Digital, a program of the Aspen Institute, convenes thinkers and doers to anticipate how our world is changing in the age of AI. We turn noise into signal, elevate thoughtful ideas, and inspire collaboration across industry, government, and civil society to shape solutions that work for all. To learn more, visit aspendigital.org or email aspendigital@aspeninstitute.org.





