Extendicare Announces Timing of 2026 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Bacon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call on May 8, 2026, please dial 1-833-752-3395. A replay of the call by phone will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on May 22, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 followed by the passcode 1923796#.

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available for those not participating in the call at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section and will be followed by an archived recording.

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care to meet the needs of the growing seniors’ population, inspired by our mission to provide people with the care they need, wherever they call home. We operate a network of 99 long-term care homes (59 owned, 40 under management contracts), deliver approximately 24.0 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 153,600 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 31,500 individuals and manages an additional 5,000 joint venture employees, all of whom are highly qualified, trained and dedicated team members and passionate about providing high-quality care and services to help people live better.

Extendicare contact:

Jillian Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: (905) 470-5534

E: jfountain@extendicare.com

www.extendicare.com