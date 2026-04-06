EagleNXT Announces Fifteen-Unit eBee VISION Order from U.S. Army Unit in Europe, Expands Global Defense Deployment Footprint

Order reflects continued adoption of Blue UAS-listed platform across allied operational environments

ALLEN, Texas, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced the sale of 15 eBee VISION unmanned aerial systems to a U.S. Army unit stationed in Europe. The order contributes to the platform’s expanding global deployment across allied defense and security missions and marks a cumulative delivery milestone for the system.

“Ongoing acquisition of the eBee VISION by U.S. and allied defense operators shows that this platform delivers operational value in mission-critical environments,” said EagleNXT CEO Bill Irby. “We see a strong increase in both domestic and international adoption, which is driving repeat orders, strengthening customer partnerships, and growing the installed base. We are proud to provide this capability and after-sale support and sustainment to the U.S. Army.”

The eBee VISION is a Blue UAS-listed and NDAA-compliant fixed-wing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system designed for tactical situational awareness. The platform provides real-time high-definition and thermal video, long-endurance flight capability and secure architecture suitable for GNSS-challenged environments.

The transaction was facilitated through EagleNXT’s trusted regional partner, Dronivo GmbH, leaders in professional and tactical drone solutions across Germany and Europe.

Since its introduction, the eBee VISION has achieved widespread global deployment, with units now actively in operation around the world, in multiple defense and civil mission sets. This global reach demonstrates the platform's reliability and versatility across diverse climates, terrains, and operational requirements.

This acquisition strengthens allied readiness for NATO amid evolving geopolitical demands. For EagleNXT, the order underscores the growing global adoption of the eBee VISION as a trusted system in defense and security applications, due to its Blue UAS Cleared listing and continuing integrations with U.S. military units and allied forces.

The eBee VISION was co-developed with the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community for usability, designed with secure architecture which meets DoD cybersecurity standards, providing such features as:

Lightweight and portable, weighs between 4.1 pounds (1.85 kg) with a wingspan of 47 inches (120 cm)

Low noise signature, perfect for covert, ISR missions in forward-deployed environments

Real-time range of live video feed up to 12 miles (20 km)

Cruise speed of 30-45 mph

Wind resistance up to 38 mph

Payloads capable of RGB or FLIR

All-weather capability, operates in wide temperature range from -10o C to +49o C.



For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of War’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in its most recently file Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Andy Woodward

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Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com

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Email: UAVS@EagleNXT.com