Aveanna Healthcare Announces Second Annual Aveanna Cares Month of Service

ATLANTA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH) today announced the second year of Aveanna Cares, the company’s month-long, team-based volunteer initiative dedicated to giving back to the communities Aveanna serves nationwide. Building on the success of its inaugural year, Aveanna Cares returns this April with expanded participation, deeper community partnerships, and an ambitious goal of delivering 7,500 volunteer hours across the country.

Aveanna Cares is Aveanna’s formalized program of community service, designed to extend the company’s mission of caring beyond the home and into the communities where patients and families live. Throughout the month of April, Aveanna employees come together as teams to support local organizations whose work closely aligns with Aveanna’s commitment to caring for children, seniors, and medically fragile populations.

Aveanna Cares reflects the vision of CEO Jeff Shaner to preserve Aveanna’s culture and values while giving back to the communities the company serves — while also strengthening engagement by bringing teams together through shared volunteer experiences.

“Caring for others is at the heart of who we are at Aveanna,” said Jeff Shaner, CEO of Aveanna Healthcare. “Aveanna Cares gives our employees the opportunity to live our mission together—serving our communities with the same compassion, teamwork, and dedication we bring to our patients and families every day.”

During Aveanna Cares Month of Service, employees volunteer side by side to support initiatives such as food banks, children’s hospitals, senior meal programs, and local charities that share Aveanna’s focus on health, dignity, and quality of life. Volunteer activities include supporting children and their families in hospital settings, delivering meals to seniors who are unable to leave their homes, assisting food pantries, and partnering with local nonprofits to address critical community needs.

In its inaugural year, Aveanna Cares united employees across the organization, generating more than 5,000 volunteer hours in a single month. Thousands of Aveanna team members participated in nearly 100 events nationwide, demonstrating the powerful impact of collective service and reinforcing Aveanna’s belief that caring does not stop at the door of the home.

The expanded goal for year two reflects Aveanna’s continued commitment to growing its community impact while strengthening employee engagement and connection to purpose. As Aveanna Cares continues to evolve, the company plans to deepen local partnerships and build opportunities for service that extend beyond April, ensuring volunteerism remains a meaningful part of Aveanna’s culture year-round.

Aveanna Cares Month of Service runs throughout the month of April, bringing Aveanna’s mission to life in communities across all 38 states the company serves. By showing up together and giving their time, Aveanna employees are helping build stronger, healthier communities—one volunteer hour at a time.

Key Facts About Aveanna Cares

Aveanna Cares is Aveanna Healthcare’s company-wide program for community service and volunteerism.

Aveanna Cares Month of Service takes place throughout the month of April each year.

In its second year, Aveanna Cares aims to deliver 7,500 volunteer hours across the communities Aveanna serves—an increase of nearly 50% over year one.

Aveanna employees will volunteer in all 38 states where the company operates.

Volunteer efforts focus on organizations aligned with Aveanna’s mission, including those serving children, seniors, and medically complex populations.

Volunteer activities include supporting children and families in hospitals, providing meals to seniors who cannot leave their homes, assisting food banks and local charities, and partnering with community organizations that improve health and well-being.

Aveanna Cares reflects the vision of CEO Jeff Shaner to preserve Aveanna’s culture and values while giving back to the communities the company serves.





About Aveanna Healthcare

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH) is one of the nation’s leading providers of home care, with locations in 38 states delivering a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services. Aveanna is committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate care that helps patients and families live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes.

Media Contact

Aveanna Healthcare

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