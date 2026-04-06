Axe Compute Names Kyle Okamoto President, Adding Deep Infrastructure Systems Expertise to Executive Team

PITTSBURGH, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute (Nasdaq: AGPU) has named Kyle Okamoto as President, effective April 1, 2026. This strategic appointment bolsters the Company's executive leadership team with deep infrastructure systems expertise as Axe Compute continues to enhance its position as a premier provider of enterprise AI compute infrastructure.

Mr. Okamoto joins Axe Compute from Aethir, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and General Manager and contributed to the growth of Aethir's decentralized GPU network with access to more than 400,000 GPUs across 200+ global locations in 93 countries. His appointment brings systems-level infrastructure expertise directly into Axe Compute's executive leadership — a reflection of the company's conviction that durable commercial growth requires a deep understanding of the infrastructure its business model is built on.

"We believe Kyle's appointment is key to how we are building Axe Compute," stated Christopher Miglino, Chief Executive Officer. "Leading the growth strategy for enterprise GPU infrastructure requires a deep understanding of the infrastructure itself. Kyle's background at Aethir, where he built and led the core GPU-as-a-Service business, brings invaluable commercial expertise to Axe Compute. This is a significant advantage for both our clients and our investors."

In his role as President, Mr. Okamoto will lead core business growth strategy and execution at Axe Compute, overseeing enterprise client development, operational scale, and the company's expansion across global markets. He will work in close partnership with CEO Christopher Miglino to translate Axe Compute's differentiated infrastructure position into contracted enterprise revenue.

"I am pleased to be joining Axe Compute to help lead the company in delivering on its mission — giving enterprises and innovators choice, access, and speed regarding AI infrastructure," said Mr. Okamoto. "The infrastructure problem in enterprise AI is fundamentally a distribution problem. Axe Compute's business model is built to solve it, and I look forward to executing on that opportunity."

Prior to Aethir, Mr. Okamoto served as General Manager of Aeris Communications, CEO of Ericsson's IoT, Security, and Connected Vehicle enterprise businesses, CEO of Edge Gravity, and Chief Network Officer of Verizon Media. He also holds several board and advisory positions across AI, digital media, cloud, edge computing, and non-profit organizations. Mr. Okamoto holds an MBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from NYU Stern and a Bachelor of Engineering in Systems Engineering and Economics from Stevens Institute of Technology.

About Axe Compute

Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU) is raising the standard for AI compute infrastructure. Axe gives enterprises and AI innovators access to any GPU architecture, in any of 200+ global locations across 93 countries, deployed as quickly as 24 to 48 hours — at prices well below hyperscaler rates, with zero egress fees and no lock-in. Unlike infrastructure providers whose supply is limited to the data centers they own, Axe aggregates a global distributed GPU network and matches it to enterprise demand at public company standards of transparency and accountability.

For more information, visit axecompute.com or follow Axe Compute on X and LinkedIn .

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