Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in April:

Raymond James 2026 Biotech Innovation Symposium in New York, NY

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Fireside Chat: 1:30 pm EDT

Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the event, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. Recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, and as part of VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) and VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nick Benedetto

1-877-742-8466

media@phathompharma.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Eric Sciorilli

1-877-742-8466

ir@phathompharma.com

© 2026 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved. VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.