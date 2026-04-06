Vizsla Silver Corp. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Vizsla Silver Corp. (“Vizsla Silver" or the "Company") (NYSE:VZLA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/vizsla-silver-corp. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Vizsla Silver’s stock price plummeted $1.02 per share, or 14.87%, to close at $5.84 per share on January 29, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 29, 2026, announcement regarding a severe "security incident at its project site in Concordia, Mexico." The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of a significant threat to personnel and the subsequent destabilization of the Company’s regional operations.

The decline was further exacerbated by the harrowing details of the event, with the Company confirming that "[t]en individuals were taken during the incident." In response to the high-level security breach and the potential for ongoing risk, management stated that "[a]s a precautionary measure, Vizsla Silver has temporarily suspended certain activities at and near the site." The revelation of this violent disruption and the resulting operational paralysis led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened jurisdictional risks and the uncertainty surrounding the safety of the Company's workforce and assets.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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