Xulon Press announces new Christian living guide, Suit Up and Pray!, from author Marlene Dailey

Harmony, FL, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of Suit Up and Pray! by Marlene Dailey, now available for purchase in paperback ($23.49, ISBN: 9798868520174) and e-book ($7.99, ISBN: 9798868520181) through xulonpress.com, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. In this timely and empowering guide, Dailey draws on more than two decades of ministry experience to equip readers with practical, Scripture-based strategies for spiritual warfare, urging believers to embrace prayer as both a defense and a weapon in navigating life’s increasing challenges.

Suit Up and Pray! from Marlene Daily

Author Marlene Dailey equips readers with key spiritual tools to wear the armor of God for protection and power to face today’s unprecedented challenges in Suit Up and Pray!. With over 24 years of ministry experience and blessed with a dynamic prophetic voice, Dailey shares a critical call to action for every believer to make prayer a defense and weapon in today's turbulent times. She wants all to heed the word that the need for prayer has never been more urgent as distractions and attacks on faith are constant. Her thought-provoking presentation offers practical, biblical insights along with personal reflections, drawing on the power of Ephesians 6, urging Christian's to shoot up in the full armor of God through consistent and intentional daily prayer. The author’s message for this book is for all to “suit up, pray boldly, and fight the battles of today with God's strength. Victory begins with prayer.”

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dailey said, “I have been a woman of prayer for over 20 years. I needed to share it with the world.”

Prophet Marlene Dailey, alongside her husband, Apostle Steve, serve as Senior Pastors in Orlando, Florida. With over 24 years of ministry experience, Prophet Dailey is now stepping forward to serve and bless others through the divine insights featured in her book. Dailey holds an associate degree in Biblical Studies and Christian Counseling, as well as a certification in Life Coaching. A former Assistant Principal and teacher, she serves as a Professional Life Coach and for 12 years, has also owned an apparel and novelty business. Dailey and her husband have been married for 29 years and are the blessed parents of six children and grandparents of three grandchildren with another blessing on the way.

Suit Up and Pray! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

About Xulon Press

Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Learn more at xulonpress.com.

Press Inquiries

Marlene Dailey

mrsmdailey [at] yahoo.com

(407) 458-3582