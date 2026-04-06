Xponential Fitness, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Xponential Fitness, Inc., (“Xponential" or the "Company") (NYSE:XPOF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/xponential-fitness-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Xponential’s stock price plummeted by as much as 39% during intraday trading on June 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline was triggered by a June 26, 2023, report from Fuzzy Panda Research alleging that the boutique fitness franchisor was “hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling.” The research firm directly challenged management’s transparency, specifically disputing the CEO’s claims that the Company has “never closed a store” by documenting more than 30 permanently shuttered locations. Furthermore, the report cited franchise documents suggesting a dire financial outlook for the majority of the network, claiming that 8 out of every 10 Xponential brands lose money on a monthly basis. With allegations that over half of the Company’s studios have failed to ever produce a positive financial return, the market reacted with significant volatility to the prospect of systemic operational failures and misleading corporate narratives.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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