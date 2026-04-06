New Jersey Lottery to Host Second Annual “Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown”* at American Dream, April 10-12 for Chance at $25K Prize Pool

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Former All Pro New York Giants running back Tiki Barber joins the New Jersey Lottery to host the return of the New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown, taking place April 10-12, 2026. With a field of 384 players, contestants will face off in a weekend-long tournament of classic matchups, competing for the $10K grand prize or a share of the $25K prize pool in an interactive celebration of luck, fun, and Jersey pride.

WHAT: The New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown 2 brings a nostalgic and competitive game of chance to life in an energetic, free-to-enter competition for adults ages 18+. The three-day event delivers memorable experiences for players and fans alike, offering:

Special appearance by Tiki Barber for the official press conference kickoff of the 2026 tournament, with attendees invited to compete in exclusive head-to-head matchups

Press conference with Event Producer, Howard Freeman, and New Jersey Lottery executives

“Best of 5” Rock Paper Scissors matches across nearly 400 local participants

Prize pool of $25K split among the top 12 finishers, with $10K reserved for the ultimate Throwdown Champion

Celebration of the launch of Rock Paper ScissorsⓇ lottery game





The annual event reflects the New Jersey Lottery’s ongoing commitment to creating interactive, community-driven experiences in the spirit of chance, fun, and togetherness.

WHEN:

Friday, April 10th

11 AM: Press conference, media interviews, and photo ops with Tiki Barber and New Jersey Lottery executives, and first-round action of The New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown.

Saturday, April 11th & Sunday, April 12th

12-4 PM: Tournament continues

WHERE:

American Dream (Dream Stage - Court A - Level 1)

1 America Dream Way, East Rutherford

The Dream Stage is at the top of the escalator once you enter American Dream from Parking Deck A.

*The New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown is owned and operated by Promo One of NJ, Inc., a NJ-based special events and festival producer.



ROCK PAPER SCISSORSⓇ is a registered trademark of Scientific Games, LLC, © 2026. All rights reserved.

*Note: Must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Scuderi

emily@carvecomms.com, 551-427-8985

Emily Auriemma

emilya@carvecomms.com, 856-723-3055