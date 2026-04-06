



LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly half of Americans say they frequently feel stressed, according to a 2024 Gallup poll . In recent months, Google search trends show a growing number of people looking for answers, with queries like “how to reduce stress naturally” and “stress relief” on the rise. As April marks Stress Awareness Month, the focus turns to understanding and managing both the physical and mental effects of stress.

Amid a growing stress crisis, some people, especially Gen Z , are examining the “always-on” culture that keeps us constantly connected—and increasingly overwhelmed. In response, individuals are stepping back from screens and feeds, and instead embracing analog activities to restore focus and a sense of calm. From knitting and coloring to book reading, once-common pastimes are resurging as people seek relief from daily pressures.

While digital detoxes and analog hobbies offer moments of relief, they simply detach individuals from stress, rather than addressing its cause. For those looking beyond temporary calm, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard has taken a different approach for the past 75 years. The book helps individuals understand the underlying causes and triggers that can create stress in the first place and has been a resource and solution for people seeking more than just relief.

“Stress Awareness Month is the perfect time to take charge of your mental health,” said Dianetics spokesperson Josie Gibson. “People turn to Dianetics because it can help them understand what’s causing their stress and anxiety and what they can do about it.”

Dianetics uncovers the reactive mind, the hidden source of stress, negative thoughts, unwanted emotions and irrational behaviors and provides a methodology that helps individuals address it at the source. Originally published in 1950, the book has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind.

This Stress Awareness Month, the shift toward analog living signals something real: people are tired of managing stress and want to feel present again. Dianetics offers a way to understand the root cause of stress and a practical approach to address it.

Bridge Publications publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard.

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information visit www.dianetics.org .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications

sdinges@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b847767e-6b43-48ae-ba24-0c320ae99e0f