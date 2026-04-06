TalentAlly, a Subsidiary of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., Launches Next-Generation Career Fair Hiring Platform Powered by ByteCompute.ai

CHICAGO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) (“IPDN” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, TalentAlly, has launched a next-generation platform, a comprehensive virtual hiring solution powered by ByteCompute.ai. The platform is designed to deliver measurable improvements in candidate engagement, recruiter efficiency, and hiring outcomes across virtual, in-person, and hybrid career events.

With more than 12 years of experience in career fairs and recruitment solutions, the Company has supported over 1,300 employers and facilitated connections for more than half a million candidates. The launch of the platform represents the next evolution of this proven foundation, introducing a more scalable, data-driven approach to connecting talent with opportunity.

The TalentAlly platform moves beyond traditional event-based recruiting tools, offering a comprehensive hiring infrastructure that enables employers to identify, engage, and convert candidates before, during, and after career fairs within a single integrated system.

A Structured, Scalable Approach to Hiring Events

Built on over a decade of experience operating large-scale hiring events, the platform introduces a role-based workflow architecture that supports administrators, recruiters, and candidates. This structured system enhances operational clarity while enabling organizations to manage high-volume candidate engagement with greater efficiency and consistency.

Employers can proactively identify top candidates ahead of events, schedule interviews in advance, and access candidate data early.

Key Platform Capabilities

Pre-Event Candidate Targeting & Scheduling

Employers can search candidate profiles, prioritize high-potential talent, and schedule interviews before events begin, improving conversion rates and reducing time-to-hire.

Employers can search candidate profiles, prioritize high-potential talent, and schedule interviews before events begin, improving conversion rates and reducing time-to-hire. Real-Time, Multi-Channel Engagement

Integrated text, audio, and video communication allows recruiters and candidates to connect instantly, regardless of location.

Integrated text, audio, and video communication allows recruiters and candidates to connect instantly, regardless of location. Structured Candidate Flow & Queue Management

A dynamic queue system with real-time wait time visibility, prioritization controls, and multi-queue participation enables recruiters to efficiently manage large volumes of candidates—an approach informed by managing engagement across hundreds of thousands of candidate interactions.

A dynamic queue system with real-time wait time visibility, prioritization controls, and multi-queue participation enables recruiters to efficiently manage large volumes of candidates—an approach informed by managing engagement across hundreds of thousands of candidate interactions. Seamless Recruiter Collaboration

Conversations can be transferred between team members with contextual notes, ensuring continuity and enabling specialized follow-up discussions.

Conversations can be transferred between team members with contextual notes, ensuring continuity and enabling specialized follow-up discussions. Branded Virtual Booth Experience

Employers can create customizable booths featuring job listings, company content, and branding assets, delivering a consistent and engaging candidate experience.

Employers can create customizable booths featuring job listings, company content, and branding assets, delivering a consistent and engaging candidate experience. Advanced Analytics & Reporting

Organizations gain actionable insights through event performance dashboards, recruiter activity tracking, and candidate pipeline data.

Enhanced Candidate Experience

Designed to support large and diverse talent pools, the TalentAlly platform delivers a streamlined and transparent experience for candidates. Job seekers can register quickly, upload resumes with auto-fill capabilities, explore employer booths, and monitor real-time queue wait times before entering conversations. The ability to join multiple employer queues simultaneously increases engagement and expands access to opportunities across a broad employer network.

Company Commentary

“Our goal with the platform is to improve the employer and candidate experience during career fairs,” said Carrie Dunham, Vice President of Sales, TalentAlly. “By enabling pre-event scheduling, real-time communication, flexible event formats, as well as features like resume downloads and enhanced custom event reporting, we’re helping companies and candidates connect more effectively than ever before.”

“TalentAlly represents the next evolution of digital hiring infrastructure,” said Wallace Wang, President of ByteCompute.ai. “By combining structured workflow design with scalable AI-powered infrastructure, this platform enables organizations to manage high-volume candidate engagement with the same efficiency and intelligence seen in modern customer platforms. We’re proud to support TalentAlly in delivering a more scalable, data-driven hiring experience.”

Platform Availability

The TalentAlly Job Fair Platform is nearing launch and is expected to support the Company’s upcoming Minneapolis career fair on May 11, 2026, including event registration, as well as future virtual, in-person, and hybrid hiring events. Building on a proven track record of connecting employers with a broad and diverse candidate base, the platform is well positioned to further expand the Company’s reach and impact in the talent marketplace.

About Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) is a U.S.-listed company whose businesses span career development platforms, education technology, and artificial intelligence research. The Company is committed to enhancing shareholder value through diversification and technological innovation. For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com .

About TalentAlly

TalentAlly is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational, and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through its platform and recruitment affinity group partnerships, TalentAlly enables employers to identify and acquire diverse talent while supporting job seekers in pursuing meaningful career opportunities. For more information about TalentAlly, please visit www.talentally.com.

About ByteCompute.ai

ByteCompute.ai is a leading AI computing infrastructure provider and Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, offering scalable, high-performance compute resources for AI-driven applications. The platform supports over hundreds of AI models across speech, vision, and language domains, enabling efficient inference and deployment at scale. With a focus on enterprise-grade reliability and cost optimization, ByteCompute.ai provides GPU-powered infrastructure, flexible token-based billing, and advanced model optimization techniques such as compression and quantization. Its MaaS platform empowers developers and enterprises to rapidly build, deploy, and scale AI agents and applications without managing underlying hardware complexities. For more information about ByteCompute, Inc, please visit https://bytecompute.ai/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains information about IPDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact for IPDN:

Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Tel: (312) 614-0950

Email: investors@ipdn.com

Press Contact for ByteCompute.ai:

Public Relations Department:

ByteCompute Inc.

Email: pr@bytecompute.ai