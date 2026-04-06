Air Canada Brings the Sun Next Winter! New Flights to the Canary Islands, Plus More Vacation Options from Coast-to-Coast

New flights from Toronto and Montréal to Tenerife, the only non-stop services between North America and the Canary Islands

New Air Canada destinations of Roatán*, Santo Domingo, Mérida*, and Mazatlán*

Significant expansion to sun markets from the West coast, plus more routes to Central America, the Caribbean and Mexico from across Canada

Expanded hotel and cruise offered through Air Canada Vacations





MONTRÉAL, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada announced today it has added several new winter vacation destinations for the Winter 2026-27 season to its global network, including the only non-stop flights from North America to Tenerife in the Canary Islands. The airline has also added Roatán*, Santo Domingo, Mérida* and Mazatlán* as new destinations, plus several new non-stop flights to sought-after Caribbean and Mexico destinations to the airline’s winter network. Flights are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, and vacation packages will be available for purchase at aircanadavacations.com.

“We are further cementing Air Canada’s global network as one of the most far-reaching from the North American continent. The addition of Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, reflects our continued ambition to offer our customers and Aeroplan members an exceptional, diversified array of unique Air Canada destinations. Enabled by the next-generation capabilities of our incoming A321XLR aircraft, travellers on the only non-stop service from North America now have convenient options to reach the island renowned for its stunning volcanic scenery, a rich array of bucket-list activities and year-round warm weather,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Cargo at Air Canada.

“Air Canada is also expanding flights into Latin America from Vancouver, enabled by growing A220 and Air Canada Rouge bases that unlock sought-after, non-stop service to Costa Rica and Mexico, including to Mazatlán, a new Mexican destination. In addition, we are adding Roatán, Santo Domingo and Mérida to our global network, while introducing exciting new leisure options for our customers in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Quebec and Halifax. Together with our previously announced new services to Sapporo and Quito, and our new leisure options from Calgary to Mexico, Air Canada continues to deepen its industry-leading network, proudly connecting Canada globally,” he concluded.

The CEO of Tenerife Tourism, Dimple Melwani, said “The arrival of Air Canada with direct flights from Toronto and Montreal is a strategic boost for Tenerife, consolidating our destination as a global leader and bringing us closer to a high-value traveler for the island. This connection with Air Canada affords us the opportunity to give Tenerife a boost in these markets with growing demand, not only as a vacation destination, but also as a global hub in strategic sectors such as business and corporate tourism, the audiovisual and cultural industries, as well as cruise tourism with multi-stop itineraries.”

According to Melwani, “The island has spent several years working to improve its positioning in these markets, whose interest in Tenerife continues to grow, although there is still a long way to go. This direct flight makes it possible for Tenerife to reinforce our position as a gateway to Europe for North American travelers, while raising the profile of our cultural, culinary and leisure offering in priority source markets on the current roadmap. We are confident that this connection will increase the visibility of Tenerife as a comprehensive and competitive destination over other international options.”

Air Canada’s Tenerife flights will be operated with the airline’s brand-new Airbus A321XLR aircraft featuring lie-flat seats in the Business Class cabin, bringing a wide-body experience to a narrow-body jet. With capacity for 182 passengers in a configuration of 14 Signature Class seats and 168 Economy Class seats, the A321XLR also marks the beginning of the next era in Air Canada’s cabin interiors with the introduction of a new design standard for onboard experience.

Montréal-Tenerife flights**:

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of Operation Season AC956 Montréal (YUL) Tenerife (TFS) 21:00 09:00+1 day Sat Oct. 31, 2026-Apr. 24, 2027 AC957 Tenerife (TFS) Montréal (YUL) 10:55 14:10 Sun Nov. 1, 2026-Apr. 25, 2027

Toronto-Tenerife flights**:

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of Operation Season AC954 Toronto (YYZ) Tenerife (TFS) 20:35 09:00+1 day Thu, Sun Oct. 25, 2026-Apr. 29, 2027 AC955 Tenerife (TFS) Toronto (YYZ) 10:55 14:50 Mon, Fri Oct. 26, 2026-Apr. 30, 2027

New Destinations:

To From Days of Operation Season** Roatán, Honduras (RTB)* Montréal (YUL) Sat Dec. 12, 2026-Apr. 10, 2027 Roatán, Honduras (RTB)* Toronto (YYZ) Sun Dec. 13, 2026-Apr. 11, 2027 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ) Montréal (YUL) Wed-Thu, Sun-Mon Dec. 10, 2026-Apr. 18, 2027 Mérida, Mexico (MID)* Toronto (YYZ) Mon, Sat Nov. 21, 2026-Apr. 17, 2027 Mazatlán, Mexico (MZT)* Vancouver (YVR) Tue, Fri Dec. 15, 2026-Apr. 09, 2027



New Non-stop Routes:

From To Days of Operation Season** Vancouver (YVR) Liberia (LIR), Costa Rica Wed-Thu, Sun-Mon Dec. 13, 2026-Apr. 12, 2027 Vancouver (YVR) Monterrey (MTY), Mexico Tue, Thu, Sat Dec. 03, 2026-Apr. 24, 2027 Vancouver (YVR) Puerto Escondido (PXM), Mexico Mon-Tue, Fri-Sat Dec. 07, 2026-Apr. 10, 2027 Montréal (YUL) Aruba (AUA) Sun Dec. 06, 2026-Apr. 04, 2027 Calgary (YYC) Cancun (CUN), Mexico Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Dec. 11, 2026-Apr. 11, 2027 Calgary (YYC) Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Mexico Tue, Thu, Sat Dec. 10, 2026-Apr. 10, 2027 Edmonton (YEG) Montego Bay (MBJ), Jamaica Mon-Sun Dec. 07, 2026-Apr. 04, 2027 Winnipeg (YWG) Montego Bay (MBJ), Jamaica Sun-Mon Dec. 07, 2026-Apr. 05, 2027 Winnipeg (YWG) Punta Cana (PUJ), Dominican Republic Thu Dec. 03, 2026-Apr. 08, 2027 Quebec City (YQB) Pointe-a-Pitre (PTP), Guadaloupe Thu Dec. 17, 2026-Apr. 08, 2027 Halifax (YHZ) Bridgetown (BGI), Barbados Thu Dec. 17, 2026-Apr. 01, 2027

*Subject to government approvals

**Schedule and times are subject to change

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

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