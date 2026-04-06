Closet Factory Opens Beverly Hills Showroom on Beverly Drive

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Closet Factory has opened a Beverly Hills showroom at 322 S. Beverly Drive, bringing thoughtfully organized spaces to closet-obsessed homeowners in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. A VIP Grand Opening event will be held on Monday, April 6 featuring a ribbon cutting by Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona R. Nazarian.

“Beverly Hills is proud to welcome Closet Factory to our community,” said Mayor Nazarian. “As a company rooted in California, they bring a thoughtful approach to design that reflects both functionality and quality craftsmanship. We look forward to their contribution to our local business landscape."

Stepping inside the showroom transports you to a vivid dream about your perfect closet. Closet Factory’s custom cabinetry is made to fit any size, using every bit of available space and featuring the industry’s largest selection of color finishes and accessories to suit every taste and budget. Started over 40 years ago designing and installing custom closets, today Closet Factory touches every room in your home with custom solutions for the home office, wall units and media centers for the family room, wall beds, laundry and mud rooms, as well as dream garages.

"There are so many options for closet organization, but we have important, unique differences," said John Crosson, owner of Closet Factory’s Beverly Hills showroom. "These are bespoke closets designs – they are custom made through our own local manufacturing facility – and feature better materials including solid wood, and better design so you get the perfect organized solution that optimizes your space. Another draw is our designers, many of whom have loyal customers who span decades and have followed them to this new Beverly Hills location.”

Closet Factory uses a floor-based system which provides an enduring foundation and comes with a lifetime warranty. Other closet companies often adhere their cabinets solely to the wall, which can create significant long-term issues as gravity over time works against the integrity of the structure. There can also be big differences in the thickness of the drawers and shelving used, which has a significant impact on aesthetic appeal, and on the strength and stability of the cabinetry.

About Closet Factory

Closet Factory is a leader in custom-designed and custom-manufactured home organization solutions, including custom closets, garages, offices, entertainment centers, pantries, bookshelves and more. Closet Factory’s team of award-winning designers collaborate with clients from start to finish on their new, custom-built closet or home organization system.

Closet Factory was founded in Southern California in 1983. The new Beverly Hills showroom is part of Closet Factory Los Angeles & Orange County, a family-owned company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, where the company also locally manufactures its cabinetry. Giving back to the community has always been a big part of the Closet Factory ethos which is why for every job completed for a customer, Closet Factory donates to Closet Factory Cares, the non-profit organization established to facilitate community support. The primary beneficiary of Closet Factory Cares to date has been children in the foster care system.

For more information on the Closet Factory in Beverly Hills serving Los Angeles and Orange Counties, please visit https://www.closetfactory.com/locations/los-angeles/ or call 310-516-7000 to schedule a free in-home design consultation with one of its design consultants.

Media Contact:

Stacey Doss, APR

949-285-2362

stacey@sddpr.com

Dropbox link to Closet Factory Beverly Hills images.