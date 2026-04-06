$9.66+ BN Gastroenterology Products Market Forecasts to 2034: Rising aging population, advancing endoscopic tech, and expanding healthcare in developing regions

NEW YORK, USA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Gastroenterology Products Market By Product Type (Endoscopy Devices, Laparoscopy Devices, GI Stents, Enteral Feeding Devices, Biopsy Devices, Hemostasis Devices, GI Imaging & Monitoring Systems, Pharmaceuticals & Biologics), By Disease Indication (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease [GERD], Colorectal Cancer [CRC], Inflammatory Bowel Diseases [IBD] - Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome [IBS], Liver Disorders, Pancreatic Disorders, Biliary Diseases, Gastric & Peptic Ulcers, Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers [ASCs], Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes, and Home Healthcare), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global gastroenterology products market size was valued at around USD 5.15 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 9.66 billion by 2034.”





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Gastroenterology Products Industry Overview:

Gastroenterology products encompass a broad range of medical devices, instruments, and pharmaceuticals designed for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of disorders affecting the digestive system, including the esophagus, stomach, intestines, liver, pancreas, and biliary tract. These products include endoscopy systems for visualization and intervention, stents for maintaining patency, biopsy tools for tissue sampling, hemostasis devices for bleeding control, enteral feeding solutions, and various medications such as proton pump inhibitors and biologics for chronic conditions.

The market dynamics are shaped by robust growth from an aging global population and rising incidence of GI disorders, tempered by shortages of skilled professionals, while opportunities emerge from AI integration and non-invasive technologies, with challenges arising from regulatory hurdles and supply chain disruptions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.15 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 9.66 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.50% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Pentax Medical (HOYA Group), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Alvimedica, EndoChoice Holdings Inc., ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, and others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Disease Indication, By End-User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the gastroenterology products market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 6.50% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The gastroenterology products market size was worth around $5.15 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $9.66 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is driven by the growing aging population, increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, technological advancements in endoscopy and imaging, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures for early diagnosis and treatment.

Based on product type, the endoscopy devices segment is expected to lead the market, while the pharmaceuticals & biologics segment is expected to grow considerably.

Based on disease indication, the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) segment is the largest segment. In contrast, the Colorectal Cancer (CRC) segment is projected to witness substantial revenue growth over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to lead the market compared to the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment.

Based on the region segment, the North America region dominates with the highest share & it is dominated due to high prevalence of GI disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure with modernized facilities, strong adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI-assisted endoscopy and capsule systems, and a rapidly aging population driving demand for chronic disease management.

Industry Growth Factors

Growth Drivers

What are the primary growth drivers for the Gastroenterology Products Market?

The growing aging population worldwide significantly increases the incidence of gastrointestinal disorders such as GERD, colorectal cancer, and inflammatory bowel diseases, creating sustained demand for advanced diagnostic devices, therapeutic instruments, and pharmaceuticals tailored to age-related digestive health challenges.

Technological advancements in endoscopy, including high-definition imaging, 3D visualization, AI-based lesion detection, and capsule endoscopy, alongside the shift toward minimally invasive procedures, enhance diagnostic accuracy, reduce recovery times, and improve patient outcomes, encouraging wider adoption across hospitals and specialty clinics.

Restraints

What factors are restraining the growth of the Gastroenterology Products Market?

The limited availability of skilled gastroenterologists and trained technicians, particularly in developing and rural regions, restricts the effective utilization of sophisticated equipment and slows the pace of procedure volumes despite technological progress.

Stringent regulatory approval processes from bodies such as the FDA and EMA, combined with lengthy review timelines for new devices and biologics, delay market entry of innovative products and increase development costs for manufacturers.





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Gastroenterology Products Market: Segmentation

The gastroenterology products market is segmented by product type, disease indication, end-user, and region.

Based on Product Type Segment, the gastroenterology products market is divided into endoscopy devices, laparoscopy devices, GI stents, enteral feeding devices, biopsy devices, hemostasis devices, GI imaging & monitoring systems, and pharmaceuticals & biologics. The endoscopy devices segment is the most dominant with the largest share because of its central role in both diagnosis and therapeutic interventions for a broad spectrum of GI conditions, enhanced by innovations in AI-assisted detection and high-definition imaging that boost procedural efficiency and support preventive screening, directly driving overall market growth; the pharmaceuticals & biologics segment ranks as the second most dominant with considerable growth potential as targeted therapies for chronic conditions like IBD and GERD gain traction through personalized medicine approaches.

Based on Disease Indication Segment, the gastroenterology products market is divided into gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), colorectal cancer (CRC), inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), liver disorders, pancreatic disorders, biliary diseases, gastric & peptic ulcers, and others. The gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) segment is the most dominant with the largest share due to its widespread prevalence affecting millions globally, chronic management requirements involving diagnostics, medications, and endoscopic treatments, and growing public awareness campaigns that promote early intervention; the colorectal cancer (CRC) segment ranks as the second most dominant with substantial revenue growth prospects driven by national screening programs and demand for advanced biopsy, imaging, and therapeutic devices.

Based on End-User Segment, the gastroenterology products market is divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, and home healthcare. The hospitals & clinics segment is the most dominant with the leading share because they provide comprehensive GI care with access to advanced equipment, multidisciplinary teams, and high patient throughput, enabling efficient use of endoscopy systems, stents, and biologics while supporting complex procedures; the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment ranks as the second most dominant with growing adoption due to the shift toward outpatient minimally invasive interventions that reduce costs and recovery times.

Recent Developments

In 2025, Siemens Healthineers and Medtronic announced a strategic partnership to develop AI-assisted endoscopic tools and integrated precision surgery solutions for gastroenterology applications.

In 2025, companies such as Medtronic and Olympus introduced next-generation endoscopes with real-time AI-based lesion-detection capabilities.

In 2025, several European hospitals began outsourcing complex gastroenterology procedures to specialized centers to address local expertise shortages.

In 2025, supply chain challenges affected endoscope shipments from major manufacturers like Olympus due to ongoing semiconductor shortages.

Regional Scope:

Why will North America continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

North America continues to lead the global gastroenterology products market, driven by the high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, including GERD, colorectal cancer, and IBD, and by a well-established healthcare infrastructure featuring modern hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic centers equipped with state-of-the-art endoscopic and imaging technologies. The United States serves as the primary driver with significant investments in advanced AI-assisted endoscopy systems, capsule endoscopy, and minimally invasive tools that support early detection and treatment. A rapidly aging population further elevates demand for chronic disease management products and preventive screening programs. Strong regulatory support and reimbursement frameworks encourage the adoption of innovative devices and biologics. Collaborative research initiatives between manufacturers, academic institutions, and healthcare providers accelerate the development and integration of next-generation solutions. Public awareness campaigns and digital health initiatives promote proactive GI care across diverse demographics.

Europe holds the second-leading position, supported by sophisticated healthcare systems and a large elderly population prone to digestive disorders. Countries emphasize high-quality endoscopic procedures and advanced imaging for accurate diagnosis.

Asia Pacific exhibits rapid growth driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of GI health, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive technologies in urban centers.

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Gastroenterology Products Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global gastroenterology products market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global gastroenterology products market include;

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Pentax Medical (HOYA Group)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Alvimedica

EndoChoice Holdings Inc.

ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

The global gastroenterology products market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Endoscopy Devices

Laparoscopy Devices

GI Stents

Enteral Feeding Devices

Biopsy Devices

Hemostasis Devices

GI Imaging & Monitoring Systems

Pharmaceuticals & Biologics

By Disease Indication

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Colorectal Cancer (CRC)

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) – Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Liver Disorders

Pancreatic Disorders

Biliary Diseases

Gastric & Peptic Ulcers

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Home Healthcare

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are gastroenterology products?

Which key factors will influence the gastroenterology products market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the gastroenterology products market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the gastroenterology products market during 2025-2034?

What are the emerging trends and innovations impacting the gastroenterology products market?

What are the significant opportunities favoring the growth of the gastroenterology products market?

Which region is expected to make a notable contribution to the gastroenterology products market value?

Which are the major players driving the growth of the gastroenterology products market?

How is the competitive landscape structured in the gastroenterology products market?

What can be expected from the global gastroenterology products market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

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