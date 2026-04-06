Geopolitical Risk Analytics Platform Market to Reach USD 15.26 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rising Global Uncertainties and Demand for Real-Time Risk Insights | SNS Insider

Austin, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Geopolitical Risk Analytics Platform Market size was valued at USD 4.02 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.26 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.30% during 2026-2035.

The market for geopolitical risk analytics platforms is expanding due to the demand for real-time risk analysis, cross-border investments, and increased global uncertainties.





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The U.S. Geopolitical Risk Analytics Platform Market was valued at USD 1.22 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.05 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.79% during 2026-2035.

The U.S. holds an 87.64% share within North America, a concentration that reflects where the bulk of global institutional capital, multinational corporate headquarters, and government intelligence demand is based.

Rising Global Instability, AI Adoption, and Supply Chain Risks to Propel Market Expansion Globally

The rising levels of international political unpredictability, trade disputes, and cross-border investments are the main forces behind the Geopolitical Risk Analytics Platform. Organizations must employ cutting-edge technology to assess risks related to regulatory changes, sanctions, and geopolitical threats. Decision-making skills are being enhanced by the application of AI, big data, and predictive analytics technology. Further contributing to the factors propelling the market is the growing incidence of supply chain interruptions. The market is also being driven by the growing number of governments, financial institutions, and multinational enterprises as well as the necessity of strategically reducing risks.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering / Component

Geopolitical Risk Analytics Software Platforms dominated with 38.46% in 2025 as they offer a centralized platform with dashboards and visualization tools. AI & Predictive Analytics Engines are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.42% from 2026 to 2035due to the growing need to use predictive analysis tools for anticipating geopolitical events and making appropriate decisions.

By Risk Type / Application

Political & Sovereign Risk Analysis dominated with 29.84% in 2025 as organizations are keenly interested in understanding government policies, regulatory shifts, and political stability. Supply Chain & Geoeconomic Risk Analysis is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.88% over 2026 to 2035 as organizations taking proactive measures to address risks arising out of global disruptions, trade wars, and economic shifts.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based Platforms dominated with 62.84% in 2025 due to their scalability, flexibility, and capacity to ensure real-time access to critical data. Cloud-Based Platforms are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.23% from 2026 to 2035 due to the increasing adoption of digital transformation strategies by organizations, thereby requiring geopolitical risk analysis tools.

By End-User / Industry

BFSI & Investment Firms dominated with 31.72% in 2025 driven by the need to accurately assess risks in global investments. Multinational Corporations & Supply Chain Operators are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.05% from 2026 to 2035driven by the need to utilize geopolitical risk analytics in handling complex global operations in an uncertain world.

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Regional Insights:

With a 34.62% regional share in 2025, worth USD 1.39 billion, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.11% through 2035, North America held the greatest regional share. The majority of the world's institutional capital, the headquarters of the biggest multinational companies in the world, and the government organizations that establish the export control and sanctions frameworks that influence compliance-related procurement across the rest of the globe are all located in this region.

Asia Pacific, which was worth USD 0.93 billion in 2025, is expanding at the fastest CAGR of 16.85% from 2026 to 2035. Domestic demand is being generated by the political risk landscape of the region. Tension in the Taiwan Strait, territorial disputes in the South China Sea, developments in North Korea's nuclear program, tensions between India and Pakistan, and the complexity of Southeast Asia's regulatory patchwork are all compelling reasons for regional businesses and financial institutions to invest in analytical tools instead of depending on unofficial monitoring.

Key Players:

Bloomberg

S&P Global

Moody's Analytics

Palantir Technologies

IBM

SAS Institute

Oracle

SAP

Accenture

Verisk Analytics

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Dun & Bradstreet

FICO

FIS

Adenza

Riskonnect

PRS Group

Maplecroft

Seerist

Control Risks

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Bloomberg expanded its geopolitical risk dashboard with AI-generated country-level scenario narratives, integrating NLP analysis of thousands of local-language news sources into English-language risk summaries accessible directly from the Terminal, broadening its capabilities beyond quantitative data feeds into AI-assisted qualitative political risk assessment.

In 2025, Palantir announced an expansion of its AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform) commercial offering with dedicated geopolitical risk workflow modules targeting financial services clients, integrating LLM-based document analysis with its existing graph data models to generate supply chain and sanctions exposure reports at the counterparty and subsidiary level.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Risk Analytics Performance Metrics – helps you understand the effectiveness of advanced analytics platforms in improving forecasting accuracy, real-time intelligence processing, and decision-making capabilities.

– helps you understand the effectiveness of advanced analytics platforms in improving forecasting accuracy, real-time intelligence processing, and decision-making capabilities. Risk Mitigation & Application Effectiveness Index – helps you evaluate how geopolitical risk solutions enhance risk identification, scenario analysis, and reduce financial and operational disruptions.

– helps you evaluate how geopolitical risk solutions enhance risk identification, scenario analysis, and reduce financial and operational disruptions. Solution Segmentation & Revenue Distribution – helps you analyze the market share across software platforms, AI-driven analytics engines, data intelligence feeds, and consulting services.

– helps you analyze the market share across software platforms, AI-driven analytics engines, data intelligence feeds, and consulting services. Deployment Model & Scalability Analysis – helps you identify the adoption of cloud-based and on-premises solutions, along with improvements in scalability, data accessibility, and infrastructure efficiency.

– helps you identify the adoption of cloud-based and on-premises solutions, along with improvements in scalability, data accessibility, and infrastructure efficiency. End-User Adoption & Industry Penetration – helps you understand usage across BFSI, government, energy, and multinational sectors, driven by rising geopolitical uncertainties.

– helps you understand usage across BFSI, government, energy, and multinational sectors, driven by rising geopolitical uncertainties. Strategic Decision-Making & Resilience Insights – helps you assess how these platforms strengthen investment planning, operational resilience, and risk-informed business strategies.

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