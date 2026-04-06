CPR Strategic Marketing Communications Supports Employers Healthcare Alliance, Launches Digital Resource Library of Practical Solutions for HR and Benefit Professionals

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Employers Healthcare Alliance (EHA) , a nonprofit managed, employer-powered HR/Benefits community dedicated to simplifying healthcare, improving benefit outcomes and lowering costs through education, advocacy and actionable benefit strategies, today unveiled its Digital Resource Library (DRL). This centralized online platform, created by CPR Strategic Marketing Communications in partnership with Augmento Health Advisors, is designed exclusively for human resource and benefits professionals seeking practical solutions to today’s most pressing healthcare and employee benefits challenges.

“Rising healthcare costs and increasingly complex benefit programs compel employers to seek new approaches beyond traditional insurance models,” states Robert McCollins, founder and chief community organizer of the EHA, emphasizing that the DRL is open but not complete and will continue to grow as HR and benefit professionals request needed services. “We will continue to add and grow this resource since it is intended to be yourHR library.”

The DRL presents carefully vetted, high-quality vendor solutions and innovative benefit strategies that help small to mid-size employers simplify healthcare decisions, improve employee health outcomes and more effectively manage rising healthcare costs. A key component of the EHA’s broader mission to support employers through much-needed resources, the DRL advances collaboration and access to trusted resources.

Kay Van Der Vaart, partner at Augmento Health Advisors, a strategic consulting firm, connecting high-quality partner solutions to many of the common healthcare challenges, as well as director of education and community resources for the EHA, says, “Together with CPR Strategic Marketing Communications, we created the DRL to give HR and benefits professionals a single, trusted destination where they can quickly access reliable vendor solutions and practical strategies. The DRL will continue to expand with new content added monthly, including employer case studies, vendor solution summaries, educational webinars and strategic guidance from industry experts. Our goal is to simplify the search process — making it easier to identify the right solution at the right time, with just a few clicks. Ultimately, we want to help employers connect with the resources they need to deliver better outcomes for their employees.”

EHA facilitates peer networking and provides practical education, aligning solutions to the needs of employers and helping organizations take a more intentional and employee-centered approach to healthcare.

Membership in the EHA is open to HR and benefits professionals across small to mid-size organizations who are seeking a collaborative community focused on improving healthcare value and outcomes for employees. Vendor solution companies are invited to learn more about joining the growing EHA community and explore inclusion in the new DRL by contacting Augmento: Kay@Augmento.Health.

About The Employers Healthcare Alliance

The Employers Healthcare Alliance is a nonprofit managed, employer-powered HR/Benefits community dedicated to simplifying healthcare, improving benefit outcomes, and lowering costs through education, advocacy and actionable benefit strategies. https://www.employershealthcarealliance.com/

About CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications develops and implements integrated business-to-business and direct-to-consumer positioning campaigns that drive market awareness and increased revenues for both domestic and international healthcare entities – from emerging businesses to publicly traded companies and not-for-profit organizations. www.cpronline.com

Media Contacts:

Robert McCollins

Founder & Chief Community Organizer

The Employers Healthcare Alliance

robert@employershealthcarealliance.com

614.264.9694

Laura Carabello

Principal

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

lcarabello@cpronline.com

551.259.8248

Kay Van Der Vaart

Partner

Augmento Health

Kay@Augmento.Health

920.973.7627