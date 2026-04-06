SmartAdvocate Earns Multiple 2026 Software Advice Distinctions

Melville, NY, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAdvocate, a leading provider of customizable legal case management software, is thrilled to share that it has been recognized by Software Advice with two prestigious 2026 product distinctions: “Best for Customer Satisfaction in Law Practice Management” and “Best for Quick Adoption/Easy Adoption in Legal Case Management.”

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“These recognitions reflect the real experiences of the firms we work with every day,” said Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing at SmartAdvocate. “Adopting new technology is a significant step for any firm, and our focus has always been on providing a platform that can be tailored to each firm’s unique processes, supported by a team that’s committed to helping them succeed from day one and beyond.”

Excellence in Performance and Implementation

For law firms evaluating technology, performance and adoption remain two of the most important factors. Being named "Best for Customer Satisfaction" reflects the breadth of SmartAdvocate’s platform, including document management, automation, reporting, and client communication tools designed to support firms in their day-to-day operations.

According to a 2026 Software Advice report, attorneys spend nearly 37% of their time on administrative tasks rather than practicing law. SmartAdvocate directly addresses this challenge with built-in AI tools that summarize cases, medical records, motions, briefs, and depositions. Law firm staff can gain insights through multi-document summaries, data and photo analysis, and AI-powered case chat. Additional capabilities include refining notes, translating content, transcribing recordings, and saving key insights directly within the case.

Recognition for “Quick Adoption/Easy Adoption” underscores SmartAdvocate’s flexible, highly customizable platform, supported by dedicated implementation and training teams. These resources help firms effectively adopt the system and align it with their existing processes, positioning teams to realize value and improve efficiency.

SmartAdvocate holds an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on more than 120 verified user reviews on their Software Advice product profile, reflecting consistent satisfaction across the legal community.

Customer Feedback

SmartAdvocate users highlight the platform’s ability to centralize information and support firm operations:

“SmartAdvocate is a comprehensive case management system that helps keep all case information organized in one place. I especially like how it allows us to track tasks, documents, notes, and communications within the same platform. The ability to customize workflows and templates also makes it easier to manage a large caseload and maintain efficiency.”

“It has been INCREDIBLE. The staff is super helpful, and always there when you need them. We love how all of the documents for a client's case are located in one central location.”

“The program makes it easy for me to personally oversee over 2,000 cases. Everything from case stage to type makes it easier to keep everything organized."

Source: Software Advice

SmartAdvocate thanks its clients and the legal professionals who continue to provide feedback and insights that shape ongoing product development. Their partnership and commitment to their clients continue to drive innovation across the platform.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, award-winning case management software used by more than 20,000 legal professionals. Built for today’s fast paced, competitive, and technologically demanding legal industry, SmartAdvocate includes built-in artificial intelligence that delivers deeper insights, and greater efficiency through instant summarization, data analysis, AI case chat, and translations. Our robust, everyday features support organization, communication, and collaboration across teams through dashboards and reports, automated workflows, and internal messaging. With +175 integrations, including eSignature, texting, demand services, and medical records retrieval, firms can tailor the platform to their specific needs. SmartAdvocate combines forward-thinking technology with a responsive, in-house team invested in ensuring a firms success. Join leading law firms that use SmartAdvocate to improve efficiency and achieve stronger outcomes.

Press Inquiries

Debra Markell

debra@smartadvocate.com

https://www.smartadvocate.com