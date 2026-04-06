Westland Insurance makes a clear promise with We’ll take care of it™

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance has launched a new brand platform and tagline, “We’ll take care of it™,” reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to making insurance simpler, more approachable and built around the needs of clients.

We’ll take care of it™ reflects Westland’s belief that while every client’s insurance needs are different, the role of a trusted advisor remains the same. It speaks to bringing clarity, reducing uncertainty, and making sure the right protection is in place at every step. From home and auto to business and group benefits, Westland’s experts across the country go the extra mile to deliver personalized coverage grounded in care, expertise, and reliability.

“At its core, We’ll take care of it™ is about reassurance,” said Cari Watson, Executive Vice President, Client Experience and Digital at Westland Insurance. “Westland has been protecting Canadians for more than 40 years. We’ve seen it all, and we’re always ready to help. Our advisors are deeply connected to the communities they serve, which means they understand what matters most to each client. We’ll take care of it™ reflects that commitment, so clients don’t have to spend hours researching options or worrying they’ve missed something better. This approach is deeply rooted in Westland’s culture.”

For Westland, the tagline reflects the role its people play in delivering consistent, high quality experiences for clients across the country. We’ll take care of it™ extends beyond insurance and speaks to Westland’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Through ongoing investments in areas such as climate risk mitigation, mental health, food security, housing and DEI, Westland gives back through community partnerships and thousands of volunteer hours each year. This evolution reflects how Westland has grown and scaled over time, while remaining grounded in the people-first values that guide how the organization supports clients and communities nationwide.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.