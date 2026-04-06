Small Acts, Big Impact: Walmart and Sam’s Club Kick Off 13th Annual ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’

Dallas, TX, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 13th consecutive year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations are launching the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, including right here in North Texas.

The goal of the annual cause marketing campaign is to provide people facing hunger with access to the food and resources they say they need to thrive.

The campaign will run in stores and online from April 6-May 3, with three ways to participate:

Donating or rounding up at checkout: Donate at the register in stores or clubs or round up your total on the Walmart app and website.

By purchasing participating products**: Look for specially marked items in-store or online. Each purchase helps provide meals to our local food bank from participating brands. 1 item = 1 meal* at Walmart; 1 item = 5 meals* at Sam’s Club.

Giving directly: Visit Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub

Since its inception in 2014, the campaign has generated more than $227 million and helped secure more than 2 billion meals* for the Feeding America® network of local food banks.

“Each year, the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign reminds us that strong communities are built when neighbors support one another,” Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “The generosity of shoppers and the year-round support from Walmart and Sam’s Club helps power our work every single day.”

Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and in every community in America, people are working hard to provide for themselves and their families.

Yet nearly 48 million individuals, including more than 14 million children experience food insecurity in the U.S.– the highest it’s been since 2014. This issue spans across all ages and demographics, affecting people in every county, parish and congressional district. It impacts children, seniors, young adults and working families of every background, location and/or disability.

Those are the highest numbers in a decade, underscoring the need for more charitable food assistance in North Texas and beyond.

"The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is built on the belief that small actions lead to significant impact. By partnering with Feeding America and their network of local food banks, Walmart and Sam’s Club are helping to bridge the gap for the millions of people facing food insecurity. Every donation and participating purchase helps secure the food and resources families need to reach their full potential. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our customers and members, and for the local food banks and relief agencies working on the front lines to serve our neighbors every single day," said Julie Gehrki, Senior Vice President, Philanthropy, Walmart Inc.

The 25 participating suppliers for Walmart include: Ben’s Original™, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbells, Chef Boyardee, Conagra Foods, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, Frito-Lay North America, Inc., Garden Veggie Straws®, General Mills, Hershey Salty Snacks Company, Kellanova, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, Materne, Milo’s, Mondelez International, OLIPOP, RED BARON, The Clorox Company, The Coca-Cola Company, WK Kellogg Co, Unilever, Utz Quality Foods, and Welch’s® Fruit ‘n Yogurt™ Snacks.

The eight participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: General Mills, Hershey Salty Snacks Company, Kellanova, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, Materne, Unilever, WK Kellogg Co.

For more information, visit: feedingamerica.org/campaigns/fight-hunger-spark-change





** For every purchase of a participating product, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America partner food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Feeding America

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites the country ensuring everyone has access to food and a thriving future. We support tens of millions of people as part of a nationwide network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs.

Powered by leaders and volunteers embedded in local communities, we are one of the nation’s most effective food distribution systems driving immediate impact today—and a catalyst for long-term change through advocating for legislation that improves food security and work to address its factors. cWe partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters united with the unwavering commitment to provide nourishing food and work to end hunger at its roots so everyone can live fuller, healthier lives. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.



Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club, the $86 billion division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a membership club that is pioneering the retail experience, providing exclusive access to value, convenience and modern omnichannel shopping options to millions of members in 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With over 40 years of innovating in the category, Sam’s Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its curated assortment of quality fresh food and Member’s Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™️, curbside pickup and home delivery. Visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com or connect with Sam's Club on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.