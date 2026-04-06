JE Dunn Construction Introduces Form Off-Site Solutions to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities

 | Source: Form Off-Site Solutions Form Off-Site Solutions

North Kansas City, MO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Form Off-Site Solutions™ by JE Dunn launched as an off-site manufacturing company specializing in Design for Manufacturing (DfM) for complex construction components. 

Drawing from JE Dunn’s storied 100-year legacy in Kansas City and across the country, off-site manufacturing has been a focus for the company since 2021. Led by Off-Site Manufacturing Director Nick Effenheim, the Form team leverages skilled craftspeople, advanced automation, and innovative strategies to design and produce specialized components for owners, general contractors, trade partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Supporting various markets, these components are broken out into four distinct product segments: metal assemblies, wood assemblies, building skin assemblies, and multi-trade assemblies. 

By providing end-to-end service with capabilities ranging from estimating and design to manufacturing engineering, project management, and production, Form solves the complex challenges of any project. This controlled approach allows for improved installation efficiency, enhanced project safety and quality, alleviated labor shortages, accelerated schedules, and maximized cost certainty. 

“Anything Form designs, our people can build. Our ability to collaborate with project teams and focus on getting their ideas, concepts, and design into a manufactured environment is something that sets us apart,” said Effenheim. 

“Form represents the next step in our commitment to driving innovation for our company and our clients,” said JE Dunn President and CEO Gordon Lansford. “Over the past few years, our team has been pushing the boundaries of off-site manufacturing, and it has resulted in our ability to deliver projects more efficiently and with greater certainty.” 

About Form Off-Site Solutions by JE Dunn 

Form Off-Site Solutions provides total project delivery services from product planning, design, engineering, and manufacturing to shipping and logistics. Backed by JE Dunn Construction — a leading U.S. general contractor — Form’s flexible and responsive production leverages strategic thinking, state-of-the-art-technology, and skilled craftspeople to solve challenges and maximize project efficiency. 

With facilities in Kansas City and Nashville that service clients nationwide, innovation drives Form’s approach to enhance project safety and quality, alleviate labor shortages, accelerate schedules, and maximize cost certainty. 

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Form Off-Site Solutions 

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Construction
                            
                            
                                Off-site manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Design for Manufacturing (DfM)
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire