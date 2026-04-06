Sienna Senior Living recognized by The Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here Benchmark

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living, one of Canada’s leading owners and operators of senior living communities, has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year in The Globe and Mail’s 2026 Report on Business Women Lead Here benchmark. This recognition highlights Sienna Senior Living’s leadership in executive gender diversity in Canada’s senior living sector, including its Aspira Retirement Living platform.

The Women Lead Here benchmark, established by Report on Business in 2020, evaluates gender diversity among executive leadership teams at Canada’s largest publicly traded companies. In 2026, Sienna Senior Living was named among just 85 companies, out of 500 analyzed, for best-in-class representation of women in executive roles.

With 50% of senior executive positions held by women, Sienna Senior Living exceeds the benchmark average of 48%, reinforcing its position as a leader in the Canadian senior living and retirement living industry.

“At Sienna, we focus on attracting, developing, and retaining the strongest leaders to support our long-term growth and deliver high-quality services for seniors,” said Nitin Jain, President and CEO of Sienna Senior Living. “Our commitment to leadership development for our high performers continues to strengthen the company and support our growth across all types of senior living models.”

Sienna Senior Living’s strong leadership foundation continues to drive strong operational performance, with 12 consecutive quarters of organic growth. In 2025, the company expanded its platform by approximately 30%, driven by positive senior living sector fundamentals, disciplined capital allocation, and consistent execution.

Sienna Senior Living is at the start of a multi-year growth phase and is approaching $1 billion in new assets, including acquisitions, developments, and redevelopment projects across its long-term care and Aspira Retirement Living portfolio since the beginning of 2025.

With approximately 15,000 team members serving more than 13,000 Canadian seniors, Sienna Senior Living’s workforce reflects the diversity of the communities it serves. Women represent the majority of team members at Sienna, with strong representation at all levels, including senior leadership, where approximately 70% of leaders identify as women.

“Women in leadership roles continue to have a meaningful impact on Sienna’s performance, culture, and ability to develop future leaders,” said Olga Giovanniello, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Sienna Senior Living. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to building an inclusive workplace where leadership opportunities are accessible and aligned with the strengths of our people.”

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Nadia Daniell-Colarossi

Senior Director, Public Affairs

(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030

nadia.daniell-colarossi@siennaliving.ca