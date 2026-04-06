Regenerative Agriculture Market Size to Grow $37.44 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenerative Agriculture Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Regenerative Agriculture Market Size was valued at USD 9.83 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.44 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.30% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Organic Food Products Propel Market Expansion Globally

Market Dynamics for Regenerative Agriculture The primary factor behind the expansion of the regenerative agriculture market is the strong demand for environmentally friendly and chemical-free food. Due to increased awareness of the health of the soil, biodiversity, and global warming, farmers have also begun implementing regenerative agriculture techniques including rotational cropping and the no-till approach. The market will also be driven by government and corporate initiatives to adopt sustainable business strategies.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Vayda

Terramera Inc.

Agreed.Earth

Biotrex

Ecorobotix SA

Ruumi

Continuum Ag

Aker Technologies, Inc.

Indigo Ag, Inc.

Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc.

Astanor Ventures

SATELLIGENCE

Nestlé S.A.

Danone S.A.

General Mills, Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Unilever PLC

Grounded

Soil Capital Belgium SPRL

Regenerative Agriculture Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 9.83 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 37.44 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.30% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Solutions, Services)

• By Type (Agroforestry, Silvopasture, Aquaculture)

• By End-User (Farmers, Service Organizations, Financial Institutions, Advisory Bodies)

• By Application (Carbon Sequestration, Soil Health Improvement, Water Management)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The segment of solutions was a major contributor to the market holding a share of 64.00% in 2025 due to the increasing demand for sustainable inputs, technologies, and platforms. Services is the segment that is growing the fastest at a CAGR of 15.20%, driven by increased demand for services.

By Type

The agroforestry segment held the largest share of the market, which is 41.50% in 2025 due to its potential to improve biodiversity, soil fertility, and generate multiple income streams. Aquaculture is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 15.60% of regenerative farming due to the increased need for sustainable seafood production and regenerative ocean practices.

By End-User

The farmers’ segment dominated this market with a share of 52.30%, as they are the major adopters of regenerative agriculture practices. The Financial Institutions segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 16.10% in the regenerative agriculture market, as more investments are being made in sustainable agriculture and green financing.

By Application

The Soil Health Improvement segment was leading in the market holding a share of 46.80% in 2025 due to its direct impact on crop productivity and long-term sustainability. The Carbon Sequestration segment is growing the fastest in the market at a CAGR of 16.50% due to the increased awareness of climate change and carbon credits.

Regional Insights:

With almost 38% of the global market, North America has the largest market share for regenerative agriculture. The existence of large-scale commercial farms, favorable legislation, and government initiatives are the main reasons driving the dominance of the regenerative agriculture market in the North American region.

The market for regenerative agriculture is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15.5% from 2026 to 2035, with Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing category. This is explained by the growing need for sustainable farming methods, the growing population and the demand for more food products, and the growing worry over soil erosion.

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Recent Developments:

In 2024 , Vayda expanded its regenerative agriculture programs across North America, strengthening partnerships with major food companies to promote sustainable sourcing and carbon reduction initiatives.

, Vayda expanded its regenerative agriculture programs across North America, strengthening partnerships with major food companies to promote sustainable sourcing and carbon reduction initiatives. In 2024, Terramera Inc. advanced its AI-driven agricultural platform to enhance crop protection efficiency and support regenerative farming practices globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Regenerative Agriculture Market Report (The USPs):

REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the scale and pace of adoption across smallholder and commercial farms, along with key regional growth hotspots.

– helps you understand the scale and pace of adoption across smallholder and commercial farms, along with key regional growth hotspots. SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT & POLICY SUPPORT INDEX – helps you evaluate the impact of government initiatives, carbon farming programs, and private funding on market expansion.

– helps you evaluate the impact of government initiatives, carbon farming programs, and private funding on market expansion. FARMING PRACTICES & INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you identify leading regenerative techniques such as no-till, cover cropping, and agroforestry, along with emerging sustainable practices.

– helps you identify leading regenerative techniques such as no-till, cover cropping, and agroforestry, along with emerging sustainable practices. PRECISION AGRICULTURE & DIGITAL INTEGRATION RATE – helps you uncover the role of AI, IoT, satellite monitoring, and data-driven platforms in enhancing productivity and soil health.

– helps you uncover the role of AI, IoT, satellite monitoring, and data-driven platforms in enhancing productivity and soil health. COST STRUCTURE & TRANSITION ANALYSIS – helps you assess initial investment requirements, transition timelines, and the role of third-party service providers in adoption.

– helps you assess initial investment requirements, transition timelines, and the role of third-party service providers in adoption. REGIONAL GROWTH & MARKET DRIVERS ANALYSIS – helps you identify key growth regions and understand demand drivers such as climate concerns, soil degradation, and sustainable food demand.

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