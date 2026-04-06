19th Annual Morgan & Morgan Walk for Wishes® Raises Over $583,000 to Grant Life-Changing Wishes

ORLANDO, Fla., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced today that the 19th Annual Morgan & Morgan Walk for Wishes® at Lake Eola Park on Thursday, March 26, 2026, raised a record-breaking $583,159. The amount raised was enough to grant more than 73 transformative wishes for local children, delivering hope, strength, and joy when it’s needed most.

The evening was filled with celebration, connection, and purpose as over 1,300 families, wish alumni, community partners, and supporters walked together to help grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses across Central and North Florida. Throughout the evening, walkers and guests enjoyed interactive sponsor booths, food and beverage vendors, exciting raffles, and special appearances from Universal’s beloved Trolls, Branch and Poppy. One of the most emotional moments of the evening was a surprise wish reveal for wish-kid-in-waiting McKenna, who learned in front of the crowd that her wish to meet singer Melanie Martinez is officially being granted. The announcement was met with cheers, tears, and a powerful sense of celebration from the entire community.

After completing a lap around Lake Eola and announcing fundraising winners, the night concluded with a wonderful fireworks display by Deep South Fireworks, illuminating the Orlando skyline with the celebration the evening brought.

“Our ongoing partnership with Make-A-Wish reflects our firm’s commitment to fighting for the people and helping those during their time of need,” said Morgan & Morgan Managing Partner Matt Morgan. “I’m incredibly proud of everyone who participated in this year’s Walk for Wishes and helped achieve a record-breaking level of support, especially our Morgan & Morgan team, which brought nearly 100 walkers to the event. I look forward to building on this momentum and reaching even greater milestones next year!”

“This event is a powerful reminder of what our community can accomplish when we come together for a shared purpose,” said Anne Cuba, CEO and President of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. “Every dollar raised brings us closer to granting more wishes—and each wish has the power to transform the lives of children and families facing unimaginable challenges.”

Walk for Wishes is Make-A-Wish’s largest national fundraising event, celebrating the more than 375,000 wishes granted across the country while raising critical funds to continue granting life-changing wishes locally. Funds raised from this event will directly support the mission of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, helping to grant life-changing wishes to local children with critical illnesses.

To view more photos and videos from the event, click here.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.

About Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida:

Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the nation, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida and 57 other chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 550,000 wishes nationwide. For more information about Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, visit wish.org/cnfl.

Media Contact: Emily Walsh (Morgan & Morgan) – pr@forthepeople.com | (718) 310-5068