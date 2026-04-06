HairClub Launches $100,000 Aderans Helping Hearts Fund to Support Employees Facing Life’s Unexpected Hardships

BOCA RATON, Florida, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HairClub, North America’s most experienced and trusted hair restoration company, today announced the launch of the Aderans Helping Hearts Fund, a new employee relief program designed to provide confidential financial assistance to team members experiencing unexpected personal hardships. Backed by an initial $100,000 contribution from HairClub, the fund is open to all employees of Aderans’ U.S.-based corporate businesses, including HairClub, Bosley, Inc., Aderans American Holdings, Inc., and Aderans Hair Goods, Inc., and provides emergency support for employees facing sudden financial strain caused by medical emergencies, natural disasters, or other unforeseen crises. Participating companies may also contribute to the fund at their discretion.





The Aderans Helping Hearts Fund will be administered by E4E Relief, an independent nonprofit organization that manages employee disaster and hardship relief programs for companies worldwide. Through this partnership, all applications will be reviewed confidentially and impartially, ensuring employees can access assistance quickly and with dignity during times of need.





“At its core, Helping Hearts reflects how deeply we care about the people who make our corporate businesses what they are,” said Ahmad Wardak, President and Chief Executive Officer of HairClub. “By launching the Aderans Helping Hearts Fund with an initial $100,000 commitment, we want every employee to know they are not alone during life’s most difficult moments. Supporting one another is central to our culture, and this program reinforces the values of care, trust, passion, humility, and gratitude that guide our organization.”

In addition to HairClub’s founding contribution, the fund will be supported by voluntary employee donations, enabling team members to help colleagues experiencing hardship. Employees can opt to contribute through simple payroll deductions beginning at $3 per paycheck, with 100 percent of employee contributions going directly toward qualified employee assistance grants.





"Every day, our team sees firsthand how preparedness, trust, and swift delivery of cash grants can positively change outcomes for individuals in the aftermath of unexpected life events," said Matthew Pierce, E4E Relief CEO. "We are honored to support the Helping Hearts program on behalf of HairClub and the broader Aderans U.S. corporate family and commend the leadership at these organizations for their strong corporate stewardship commitment."





The initiative also reflects the broader philosophy of Kizuna, a guiding principle of HairClub’s parent company, Aderans Co., Ltd., which emphasizes the importance of human connection, empathy, and supporting one another across communities.



With more than 85 corporate HairClub locations and over 800 corporate employees in the U.S., the Aderans Helping Hearts Fund is designed to strengthen the culture and support network within Aderans’ corporate workforce. The fund is currently focused on corporate employees; participation by franchise locations may be considered in the future as the program expands.



“Our corporate team members dedicate themselves to changing lives for our clients,” Wardak added. “The Helping Hearts Fund ensures we can also support one another when life presents unexpected challenges.”



Employees seeking assistance will be able to apply through a secure and confidential process managed by E4E Relief, with clear eligibility guidelines and timely response periods designed to provide support when it matters most.





About HairClub

HairClub is the leading full-service provider of hair restoration solutions for men, women, and children. Since 1976, HairClub has combined innovative technology, personalized care, and compassionate service to help clients restore their hair and regain confidence. The company operates corporate locations across the U.S. and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aderans Co., Ltd., the global leader in hair-related products and services headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Learn more at www.hairclub.com.





About E4E Relief

E4E Relief, a 2026 Great Place To Work® Certified™ organization, became the first social enterprise provider of charitable Emergency Financial Relief programs on behalf of corporations, emerging after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Since its inception, E4E Relief has been rapidly responding to individuals impacted by disasters and hardships globally for 25 years. Its programs are compassion-led, technology-forward, and trusted at scale, and its groundbreaking ImpactStack® survey-based grantee metrics tool provides corporate partners with critical business and social outcomes data.

Within the last two decades, E4E Relief has awarded $413M in relief and received $607M in charitable contributions.

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