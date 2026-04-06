Vancouver hosts the 3rd U.S.-Canada Chinatown Solidarity Summit from April 6-8

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation , in partnership with The U.S. Consulate General in Vancouver and presented by TD Bank Group, will host the 2026 Chinatown Solidarity Summit from April 6-8 at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre , located in Vancouver’s iconic Chinatown. The summit will bring together 65 leaders from 22 Chinatowns across the United States and Canada for a focused, solution-driven exchange on revitalization and the future of historic Chinatown communities.

Chinatowns across the U.S. and Canada continue to face shared challenges, including economic pressures, declining foot traffic, and the need to preserve cultural identity in rapidly changing urban environments. The Summit will convene leaders from community organizations, business, and cultural institutions to share insights, strengthen cross-border partnerships, and explore practical solutions to support long-term sustainability. It will serve as an important opportunity to discuss what has been accomplished since the last meeting hosted by Welcome to Chinatown in New York in 2024 (Report here ) and before that in Vancouver in 2023 (Report here ).

“The future of Chinatowns depends on our ability to come together, share ideas and learnings, and work collaboratively across cities, sectors, and borders,” said Carol Lee, Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. “We're excited to share the progress we have made in the last 3 years since first hosting. Through the Solidarity Summit, we are bringing leaders together to share knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and build a collective path forward towards revitalization to ensure these communities continue to grow for generations to come.”

The program will feature panels and discussions on cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and coalition building, including:

Cultural and Historical Preservation/Reinvention

Economic Empowerment for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Strengthening Partnerships: Coalition Building for Systemic Solutions



Participants will also take part in tours of Vancouver's Chinatown, including visits to the Foundation's gold standard community housing project Bob & Michael’s Place , a landmark development that now provides more than 300 residents with safe, affordable homes and serves as a blueprint for physical revitalization that other Chinatowns can replicate.

The Summit offers the opportunity to showcase the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation’s broader revitalization efforts, including the Chinatown Impact Fund , a dedicated initiative aimed at supporting the longevity and growth of 100+ local businesses while preserving Chinatown's unique cultural identity. Delegates will also hear about Light Up Chinatown! Festival, now in its 6th year, has become a template for attracting younger generations and visitors to Chinatown businesses and culture.

Held in partnership with the U.S. Consulate General in Vancouver, the 2026 Summit supports the ongoing revitalization of Chinatown communities and strengthens connections between them across the U.S. and Canada.

“The United States Consulate General in Vancouver has been a strong supporter of these important cross-border conversations since they began in 2023,” U.S. Consul General Shawn Crowley said. “By working together, leaders on both sides of the border can make their communities safer, stronger, and more prosperous to the benefit of people in the United States and in Canada.”

For more information, please visit www.chinatownfoundation.org/v2-us-canada-solidarity-summit-2026/

About the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation:

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is a registered charity committed to the revitalization of Chinatown, one of Canada’s most iconic neighbourhoods in the historic heart of Vancouver. The Foundation builds more resilient and inclusive communities by promoting the well-being of those in need, while preserving Chinatown’s irreplaceable cultural heritage. Learn more at chinatownfoundation.org