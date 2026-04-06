CrypFine Successfully Completes Travel Rule Integration with Upbit Singapore

New York, NY, USA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrypFine, a next-generation global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the successful complete Travel Rule integration with Upbit Singapore to enhance Cross-Border Compliance, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to enhance regulatory compliance and cross-platform asset transfer capabilities.





The integration enables secure and compliant data exchange between CrypFine and Upbit Singapore in accordance with Travel Rule requirements, ensuring that necessary sender and beneficiary information is transmitted alongside digital asset transfers. This development strengthens both platforms’ ability to meet evolving global regulatory standards while improving the safety and transparency of cross-border transactions.

As regulatory frameworks for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) continue to mature, interoperability between compliant exchanges has become increasingly important. The successful integration with Upbit Singapore demonstrates CrypFine’s technical readiness and commitment to building a globally connected compliance infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, CrypFine enhances its ability to:

• Facilitate compliant cross-exchange asset transfers

• Improve transaction transparency and traceability

• Reduce operational risks associated with cross-border transactions

• Align with international standards such as standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

“Completing Travel Rule integration with Upbit Singapore is a key step in our global compliance strategy,” said Jimmy, Compliance Officer at CrypFine. “We are committed to building a secure and interoperable digital asset ecosystem, and this integration reflects our readiness to collaborate with leading exchanges under a shared regulatory framework.”

This achievement builds upon CrypFine’s broader compliance initiatives, including integration with VerifyVASP and participation in the CODE Alliance. Together, these efforts position CrypFine as an active participant in the global Travel Rule network.

The successful implementation with Upbit Singapore also lays the groundwork for laying the foundation of Travel Rule integrations with other exchanges, particularly within the Korean market, where regulatory standards and compliance requirements continue to evolve.

About CrypFine

CrypFine is a next-generation global cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to providing users with a secure, efficient, and professional digital asset trading experience. The platform offers a full range of trading services, including spot and perpetual futures, supporting a diverse selection of major and emerging cryptocurrencies.

Powered by a proprietary high-performance matching engine, CrypFine delivers ultra-low latency and high-concurrency processing, ensuring fast and reliable execution even during periods of extreme market volatility.

To further enhance user protection, CrypFine has established a 10 million USDT risk protection fund, reinforcing its commitment to asset security and platform reliability.

Guided by its core principles of innovation, security, and compliance, CrypFine continues to expand its global presence and aims to become a trusted digital asset trading platform worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.crypfine.com

Media contact

Contact: Mando

Company Name: CRYPFINE

Website: https://www.crypfine.com

Email: mando@crypfine.com

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