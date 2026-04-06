ESPN+ to stream inaugural season of Rock League, curling’s first professional league

TORONTO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock League, curling’s first professional league, announced today that ESPN+ will stream its inaugural 2026 season for fans in the United States. The first-ever Rock League event begins today, Monday, April 6 at noon ET at the TMU Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. The event will conclude with the finals at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

The launch event features one of the deepest fields of elite curling talent ever assembled, including 39 athletes who competed at the 2026 Winter Olympics, 25 of whom earned medals. In total, the roster includes 60 athletes, with 36 Grand Slam champions and competitors representing 12 countries. It marks a rare consolidation of the sport’s top tier into a single, global league format.

“We built Rock League to showcase the best men’s and women’s curlers on the planet. Coming off the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, the timing couldn’t be better for the launch of the sport’s first professional league,” said Nic Sulsky, co-founder and CEO of The Curling Group, the entity that owns and operates Rock League. “ESPN+ allows Rock League to nurture and expand our growing audience in America while providing our fans with the most optimal viewing and fan experience possible.”

American audiences will be introduced to an all-star cast of broadcasters and analysts who will provide around-the-rings coverage, including:

Six premier mixed-gender, global franchises will compete during the seven-day preview season: Alpine Curling Club, Frontier Curling Club, Maple United, Northern United, Shield Curling Club, and Typhoon Curling Club. Each franchise features five men’s curlers and five women’s curlers competing in four-player team matches (men's, women's, and mixed) and mixed doubles.

About Rock League

Rock League is the world’s first professional curling league, featuring six elite mixed-gender global franchises. Rock League hits the ice in April 2026, with a mission to deliver world-class competition, drive innovation within the sport, and connect curling fans across continents. Rock League is owned and operated by The Curling Group, please visit www.rockleague.com.



All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

Attachment