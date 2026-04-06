Media Advisory: Indigenous Leaders Warn of “Human Rights Regression” as Crucial Advocacy Funding Ends

Ottawa, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders of national Indigenous organizations will host a press conference after the federal government’s alarming decision to sunset crucial funding, jeopardizing its response to the crisis of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people.

These organizations, including the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc., Giganawenimaanaanig, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, and the Native Women’s Association of Canada, provide essential supports to the people and communities impacted by this ongoing genocide while holding government for their legal obligation to fully implement the 231 Calls for Justice.

Media are invited to attend the press conference on Wednesday, April 8 at 10:00 am in room 135-B. Speakers include:

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, President, National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.

Josie Nepinak, President, Native Women’s Association of Canada.

Melanie Omeniho, President, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Sandra DeLaronde, Executive Director, Giganawenimaanaanig

Melanie Morrison, Impacted family member

Leah Gazan, Winnipeg Centre MP

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

About the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.

The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is a legally incorporated, non-profit organization of Inuit, Métis, and First Nations women with diverse lived experiences. NFSC Inc. works to ensure that families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, survivors of gender-based violence, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are at the center of all efforts to implement the 231 Calls for Justice, the National Action Plan on MMIWG2S+, and the Federal Pathway.

Website: https://familysurvivorscircle.ca