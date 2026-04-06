Bay Clinic of Chiropractic Addresses Growing Demand for Root-Cause Solutions to Chronic Health Conditions

Panama City, FL, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bay Clinic of Chiropractic continues to expand its comprehensive approach to chronic health conditions as more patients seek alternatives to conventional symptom management. The Panama City-based clinic combines advanced diagnostic testing, personalized nutrition protocols, and integrative therapies to address the underlying causes of persistent health challenges that affect millions of Americans.

The clinic, led by Dr. Tony Salamay, addresses a wide range of chronic conditions, including autoimmune disorders, hormonal imbalances, digestive issues, thyroid dysfunction, fibromyalgia, and chronic fatigue syndrome. By focusing on identifying and resolving root causes rather than masking symptoms, the practice offers patients a path to lasting wellness through drug-free, holistic methods.

"Patients often come to us after years of frustration with treatments that only address symptoms temporarily," said Dr. Tony Salamay, founder and lead practitioner at Bay Clinic of Chiropractic. "Our integrated approach combines chiropractic care, functional medicine, and clinical nutrition to restore the body's natural healing capacity. We look at the whole person—examining everything from gut health and hormone balance to neurological function and nutritional status."

The clinic's methodology involves comprehensive initial assessments using advanced diagnostic tools to uncover hidden imbalances and dysfunctions. These detailed evaluations examine multiple body systems simultaneously, allowing practitioners to identify connections between seemingly unrelated symptoms. Following diagnosis, patients receive fully personalized treatment plans that may include chiropractic adjustments, nutritional supplementation, dietary modifications, and specialized therapeutic techniques.

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic functional medicine has gained increased attention as more residents seek healthcare approaches that address chronic conditions at their source. The Bay Clinic of Chiropractic distinguishes itself through its multi-disciplinary approach, combining traditional chiropractic techniques with cutting-edge functional medicine protocols and brain-based therapies.

"The key difference in our approach is that we don't just treat isolated symptoms—we investigate why those symptoms are occurring in the first place," explained Dr. Salamay. "Whether someone is dealing with chronic pain, metabolic disorders, or neurological issues, we work to understand the interconnected factors contributing to their condition and develop a comprehensive strategy for restoration."

The clinic utilizes various specialized techniques, including chiropractic neurology, applied kinesiology, and sacro occipital technique, alongside functional medicine protocols. This integrated methodology allows the practice to address complex cases that often involve multiple overlapping health concerns.

Patients throughout Florida and neighboring states have sought treatment at the clinic, particularly those who have not found lasting relief through conventional medical approaches. The practice's focus on patient education and empowerment helps individuals understand their conditions and actively participate in their healing process.





Bay Clinic of Chiropractic was established in 2010 and has since developed a reputation for its comprehensive approach to chronic health conditions. Dr. Salamay, who authored "How to END Your Chronic Pain and Start Living Again," brings extensive expertise in chiropractic care, functional medicine, and clinical nutrition to the practice. The clinic continues to evolve its treatment protocols based on the latest research in integrative medicine and maintains a commitment to addressing the brain-body connection in health and healing.

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For more information about Bay Clinic of Chiropractic, contact the company here:



Bay Clinic of Chiropractic

Dr. Tony Salamay

(850) 785-9372

info@thebaydoctor.com

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic

520 N MacArthur Ave

Panama City, Florida 32401