Central Bancompany, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2026 Results

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Bancompany, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBC) (“Central Bancompany” or “the Company”), the bank holding company for The Central Trust Bank, will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before market hours on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The call may include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters.

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting https://investor.centralbank.net or by using the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jwuqmnmy

A replay of the conference call may be accessed at https://investor.centralbank.net.

About Central Bancompany, Inc.

Central Bancompany, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, with approximately $20.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. The Central Trust Bank is a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.

Media Contact:

Dan Westhues

SEVP, Chief Customer Officer

Central Bancompany, Inc.

dan.westhues@centralbank.net

(573) 634-1281

Investor Relations Contact:

Charlie Martin

Corporate Development Officer

Central Bancompany, Inc.

charlie.martin@centralbank.net

(314) 686-7007