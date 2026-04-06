Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal securities between February 25, 2025 and February 2, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PYPL.

PayPal Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information regarding PayPal’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth, while downplaying risks posed by seasonality and macroeconomic conditions;

(2) PayPal’s highly publicized growth strategy—centered on multiple initiatives intended to strengthen its Branded Checkout offerings—was not realistically achievable, as the Company’s 2027 financial targets depended on both an unrealistically stable consumer environment and strong, consistent execution that was lacking under the leadership of Defendant James Alexander Chriss as Chief Executive Officer; and

(3) as a result, PayPal’s public statements regarding its growth prospects and long‑term financial targets were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for PayPal Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PYPL. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in PayPal you have until April 20, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to PayPal Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for PayPal Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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