Deadline Alert: Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 29, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PINS) securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR PINTEREST INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On November 4, 2025, Pinterest released its third quarter 2025 financial results and announced its fourth quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint of $1.325 billion, below consensus expectations of $1.34 billion, stating that the Company “face[d] pockets of moderating ad spend . . . as larger U.S. retailers navigate tariff-related margin pressure in the current environment”.

On this news, Pinterest’s stock price fell $7.16, or 21.8%, to close at $25.75 per share on November 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 27, 2026, Pinterest announced a “global restructuring plan” that involved a “reduction in force . . . expected to affect less than 15% of the Company’s workforce as well as office space reductions.” The Company also stated that it “anticipate[d] incurring total pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $35 million to $45 million, which are expected to be primarily cash-related expenditures” and “is taking these actions to support its transformation initiatives, including but not limited to (i) reallocating resources to AI-focused roles and teams that drive AI adoption and execution, (ii) prioritizing AI-powered products and capabilities, and (iii) accelerating the transformation of its sales and go-to-market approach.”

On this news, Pinterest’s stock price fell $2.49, or 9.6%, to close at $23.41 per share on January 27, 2026.

Then, on February 12, 2026, Pinterest released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results, revealing quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, below the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion, and provided Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $951 million to $971 million, below the consensus estimate of $980.6 million. The Company cited “an exogenous shock . . .related to tariffs,” and stated that it “expect[s] these [tariff] headwinds will continue and may become slightly more pronounced in Q1”.

On this news, Pinterest’s stock price fell $3.12, or 16.8%, to close at $15.42 per share on February 13, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Pinterest was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners; (2) Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the Company operated, including the foreseeable impact on its advertising partners; (3) the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest’s advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 29, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.