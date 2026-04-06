Deadline Alert: Gemini Space Station, Inc. (GEMI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 18, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GEMI) investors who purchased Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about September 12, 2025 (the “IPO” or “Offering”) and/or securities between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR GEMINI INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On or around September 12, 2025, Gemini, a self-styled cryptocurrency platform, conducted its IPO, selling 15.2 million shares at $28.00 per share.

On February 5, 2026, Gemini announced a corporate pivot to “Gemini 2.0”, describing three dramatic changes to Gemini’s operations: (1) Gemini’s prediction market would be “more front and center in our experience”; (2) Gemini would reduce its workforce by 25%; and (3) Gemini would exit the United Kingdom, European Union, and Australian markets.

On this news, Gemini’s stock price fell $0.64, or 8.7%, to close at $6.70 per share on February 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 17, 2026, Gemini announced the departure of its Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and its Chief Legal Officer. The Company also released preliminary unaudited estimates of its full year 2025 financial results, revealing an approximate 40% increase in operating expenses.

On this news, Gemini’s stock price fell $0.97, or 12.9%, to close at $6.59 per share on February 17, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

At the commencement of this action, Gemini’s stock traded at $5.96 per share, a 78.7% decline from its $28 per share IPO price.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Gemini had overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform; (2) Gemini had overstated its commitment to and/or the viability of growing its business through expanding its international operations; (3) accordingly, Gemini’s post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated; (4) all of the foregoing raised a non-speculative risk that Gemini was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gemini securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 18, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.