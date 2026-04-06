New York, USA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market is Predicted to Reach USD 1 Billion by 2036 Due to Rising Therapeutic Options | DelveInsight

The idiopathic membranous nephropathy market is poised for steady expansion driven by rising disease prevalence, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and increased adoption of supportive and emerging targeted therapies such as SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel (Cerium Pharmaceuticals), BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) (BeiGene), GAZYVA (obinutuzumab) (Hoffmann-La Roche), MOR202 (felzartamab) (Biogen), Budoprutug (Climb Bio), and others.

Recently published Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, idiopathic membranous nephropathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Summary

The market size for idiopathic membranous nephropathy was found to be USD 130 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest IMN treatment market size in 2025, i.e 60% , compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2025, Rituximab led the US IMN treatment market, but its market share tends to decrease through 2036.

led the US IMN treatment market, but its market share tends to decrease through 2036. In 2025, the 7MM had 69,500 diagnosed prevalent cases of idiopathic membranous nephropathy.

diagnosed prevalent cases of idiopathic membranous nephropathy. Key idiopathic membranous nephropathy companies, including Cerium Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Hoffmann-La Roche, Biogen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Walden Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Climb Bio, SynAct Pharma ApS, Vera Therapeutics, Nkarta, Inc., and others, are actively working on innovative idiopathic membranous nephropathy drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative idiopathic membranous nephropathy drugs. Some of the key idiopathic membranous nephropathy therapies in clinical trials include SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), MOR202 (felzartamab), ALPN-303 (povetacicept), WAL0921, ALXN1920, Budoprutug, Resomelagon (AP1189), Atacicept, NKX019 , and others. These novel idiopathic membranous nephropathy therapies are anticipated to enter the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others. These novel idiopathic membranous nephropathy therapies are anticipated to enter the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Among all emerging therapies, Climb Bio’s Budoprutug is in the mid-stage of development, with its expected approval by 2031 in the US.

Discover which idiopathic membranous nephropathy medications are expected to grab the market share @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/idiopathic-membranous-nephropathy-market





Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market

Rising IMN Prevalence: In 2025, the 7MM had approximately 70,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic membranous nephropathy. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2026−2036).

In 2025, the 7MM had approximately diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic membranous nephropathy. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2026−2036). Impact of Anti-PLA2R Antibody Assays on Membranous Nephropathy Diagnosis: The availability of assays for PLA2R antibodies has led to a dramatic change in diagnostic strategy, owing to the very high specificity of anti-PLA2R antibodies for the diagnosis of membranous nephropathy.

The availability of assays for has led to a dramatic change in diagnostic strategy, owing to the very high specificity of anti-PLA2R antibodies for the diagnosis of membranous nephropathy. Next-Generation Anti-CD20 Antibodies: Rituximab is efficacious, but patients can develop drug resistance over a period of time. Roche’s Obinutuzumab is being developed with improved efficacy, helping to overcome the limitations of existing therapies.

is efficacious, but patients can develop drug resistance over a period of time. is being developed with improved efficacy, helping to overcome the limitations of existing therapies. Launch of Emerging IMN Drugs: The dynamics of the IMN market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel (Cerium Pharmaceuticals), BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) (BeiGene), GAZYVA (obinutuzumab) (Hoffmann-La Roche), MOR202 (felzartamab) (Biogen), ALPN-303 (povetacicept) (Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated/Ono Pharmaceuticals), WAL0921 (Walden Bioscience), ALXN1920 (AstraZeneca), Budoprutug (Climb Bio), Resomelagon (AP1189) (SynAct Pharma ApS), Atacicept (Vera Therapeutics), NKX019 (Nkarta, Inc.), and others.

According to Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, “emerging biomarkers and novel therapeutic targets continue to reshape the MN treatment landscape, offering potential for more precise disease monitoring, improved prediction of treatment response, and the development of safer, more effective targeted therapies.”

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Analysis

Treatment strategies for idiopathic membranous nephropathy encompass both supportive and immunosuppressive approaches. Supportive care typically includes ACE inhibitors or ARBs, statins, diuretics, and anticoagulants .

. Immunosuppressive regimens involve corticosteroids combined with alkylating agents such as cyclophosphamide, calcineurin inhibitors like cyclosporine and tacrolimus, as well as therapies including rituximab, mycophenolate mofetil, and adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH).

combined with such as cyclophosphamide, like cyclosporine and tacrolimus, as well as therapies including rituximab, mycophenolate mofetil, and adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). Evidence suggests that rituximab works by selectively depleting B cells responsible for producing pathogenic autoantibodies (e.g., anti-PLA2R), thereby targeting the root cause of the disease rather than merely alleviating symptoms.

At present, no universally approved, disease-specific therapy exists for IMN, and treatment largely relies on supportive measures with inconsistent clinical outcomes.

This underscores a substantial unmet need for therapies that are more targeted, effective, and better tolerated, addressing the underlying pathophysiology of the disease. In response, several companies are advancing novel therapeutic candidates designed to fulfill this gap.

However, the late-stage pipeline for IMN remains limited. Promising emerging therapies, including Povetacicept (Vertex Pharmaceuticals/Ono Pharmaceuticals), Budoprutug (Climb Bio), and SNP-ACTH (1–39) (Cerium Pharmaceuticals), are anticipated to enter the IMN market over the forecast period.

Learn more about the idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment options @ Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Treatment Market

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Competitive Landscape

Some of the IMN drugs under clinical trials include SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel (Cerium Pharmaceuticals), BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) (BeiGene), GAZYVA (obinutuzumab) (Hoffmann-La Roche), MOR202 (felzartamab) (Biogen), ALPN-303 (povetacicept) (Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated/Ono Pharmaceuticals), WAL0921 (Walden Bioscience), ALXN1920 (AstraZeneca), Budoprutug (Climb Bio), Resomelagon (AP1189) (SynAct Pharma ApS), Atacicept (Vera Therapeutics), NKX019 (Nkarta, Inc.), and others.

Cerium has developed a subcutaneous synthetic porcine ACTH therapy, SNP-ACTH (1–39) Gel, aimed at delivering accurate and consistent ACTH dosing to enhance treatment outcomes in primary membranous nephropathy. Preclinical findings indicate strong safety and efficacy, while a Phase I study in healthy volunteers confirmed favorable safety and tolerability. The company is now moving into a Phase III randomized study, in collaboration with the FDA, to assess whether SNP-ACTH (1–39) Gel can outperform rituximab in achieving durable proteinuria remission as a first-line therapy for patients at moderate to high risk. Patient enrollment for this Phase III trial is currently underway.

Vertex/Ono Pharmaceuticals’ Povetacicept is a dual-action inhibitor targeting the BAFF and APRIL cytokines, both of which are involved in B-cell activation, differentiation, and survival, thereby contributing to the development of various autoimmune conditions. By blocking these pathways, the therapy helps regulate B-cell activity. Its engineered TACI domain has shown enhanced binding affinity, potency, and tissue penetration in preclinical studies compared to other BAFF, APRIL, or combined inhibitors. The drug is presently in Phase II/III clinical development for the treatment of primary membranous nephropathy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging idiopathic membranous nephropathy therapies are poised to transform the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge idiopathic membranous nephropathy therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about new treatment for idiopathic membranous nephropathy, visit @ Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Medication

Recent Developments in the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market

In January 2026, EMA granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to povetacicept for primary membranous nephropathy.

EMA granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to povetacicept for primary membranous nephropathy. In November 2025, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to povetacicept for primary membranous nephropathy.

the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to povetacicept for primary membranous nephropathy. In November 2025, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced updated data for povetacicept (pove) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) from the ongoing RUBY-3 trial at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Incorporated announced updated data for povetacicept (pove) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) from the ongoing RUBY-3 trial at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston, Texas. In November 2025, FPI was achieved in the PrisMN Phase II trial. The study is designed to evaluate pharmacodynamics (including B cells, anti-PLA2R, and total immunoglobulin) and preliminary efficacy (including complete and partial remission) in pMN patients with persistent proteinuria despite optimized RAAS inhibition.

FPI was achieved in the PrisMN Phase II trial. The study is designed to evaluate pharmacodynamics (including B cells, anti-PLA2R, and total immunoglobulin) and preliminary efficacy (including complete and partial remission) in pMN patients with persistent proteinuria despite optimized RAAS inhibition. In October 2025, Climb Bio, Inc. issued a press release announcing the publication of an abstract providing new long-term follow-up clinical data for budoprutug. The follow-up clinical data from the previously conducted Phase Ib clinical trial (NCT04652570) of budoprutug in primary membranous nephropathy demonstrated long-term control of proteinuria for up to three years after initial dosing in four patients who received up to four doses of budoprutug

What is Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy?

Idiopathic membranous nephropathy (IMN) is a chronic autoimmune kidney disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly targets the filtering units of the kidneys, known as glomeruli. The disease is characterized by the formation of immune complexes along the glomerular basement membrane, leading to thickening of this membrane and impaired kidney filtration. As a result, patients often develop nephrotic syndrome, marked by heavy protein loss in the urine, low blood albumin levels, swelling, and increased risk of blood clots and infections. In most cases, IMN is driven by autoantibodies, most commonly against the phospholipase A2 receptor (PLA2R), and occurs without an identifiable secondary cause such as infection, malignancy, or systemic autoimmune disease. The clinical course is variable, ranging from spontaneous remission to progressive loss of kidney function over time.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The idiopathic membranous nephropathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current idiopathic membranous nephropathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, a consistently higher number of cases are projected to be reported in the late-onset group. The number of cases of PLA2R and THSD7A antigen-specific Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy were nearly 20,000 and 800, respectively, in 2025.

The idiopathic membranous nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IMN

Antigen-specific Cases of IMN

Treated Cases of IMN

Download the report to understand idiopathic membranous nephropathy management @ Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Treatment Options

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market CAGR 0.4% Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Size in 2025 USD 130 Million Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Companies Cerium Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Hoffmann-La Roche, Biogen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Walden Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Climb Bio, SynAct Pharma ApS, Vera Therapeutics, Nkarta, Inc., and others Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapies SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), MOR202 (felzartamab), ALPN-303 (povetacicept), WAL0921, ALXN1920, Budoprutug, Resomelagon (AP1189), Atacicept, NKX019, and others

Scope of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy current marketed and emerging therapies Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about idiopathic membranous nephropathy drugs in development @ Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Key Insights 2 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report Introduction 3 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of IMN by Therapies in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of IMN by Therapies in 2036 4 Methodology 5 Executive Summary of IMN 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Classification 7.4 Causes 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Biomarkers 7.7 Diagnosis 8 Treatment and Management 8.1 Treatment Strategy 8.2 Treatment of secondary MN 8.3 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationales: 7MM 9.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM 9.4 Total Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM 9.5 The United States 9.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of IMN in the US 9.5.2 Antigen-specific cases of IMN in the US 9.5.3 Total Treated Cases of IMN in the US 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.7 Japan 10 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Patient Journey 11 Emerging Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel: Cerium Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Analyst View 11.3 BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib): BeiGene 11.4 GAZYVA (obinutuzumab): Hoffmann-La Roche 11.5 MOR202 (felzartamab): Biogen 11.6 ALPN-303 (povetacicept): Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated/ Ono Pharmaceuticals 11.7 WAL0921: Walden Biosciences 11.8 ALXN1920: AstraZeneca 11.9 Budoprutug: Climb Bio 11.10 Resomelagon (AP1189): SynAct Pharma ApS 11.11 Atacicept: Vera Therapeutics 11.12 NKX019: Nkarta, Inc. List to be Continued in the report…. 12 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of IMN in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of IMN by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 United States Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of IMN in the US 12.7.2 Market Size of IMN by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Size 12.9 Japan Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Size 13 KOL Views on IMN 14 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market SWOT Analysis 15 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Unmet Needs 16 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted IMN epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

BTK Inhibitors Market

BTK Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key BTK inhibitors companies, including BeiGene, Nurix Therapeutics, Roche, Genentech, Sanofi, Principia Pharma, Novartis, ACEA Therapeutics, InnoCare Pharma, and others.

IgA Nephropathy Market

IgA Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key IgAN companies including Novartis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Biogen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, NovelMed, Q32 Bio, Walden Biosciences, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Vera Therapeutics, and others.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key focal segmental glomerulosclerosis companies, including ACELYRIN Inc., Genentech, Inc., ChemoCentryx, Travere Therapeutics, Inc., River 3 Renal Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

Nephrotic Syndrome Market

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key nephrotic syndrome companies including Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Hoffmann-La Roche, Biogen, Cerium Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Visterra, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Kezar Life Sciences, Alpine Immune Sciences, Dimerix Bioscience, Advanz Pharma, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca, HI-Bio, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.