Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah signs strategic partnership with Bookme for enabling instant Umrah visa issuance

MADINAH, Saudi Arabia, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bookme was recognized as a strategic partner by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for enabling instant Umrah visa issuance in a first-of-its-kind initiative at the opening ceremony of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2026.

The recognition reflects Bookme’s role as an early contributor to the Ministry’s OTA Innovation Program, a strategic initiative aimed at expanding global access to Umrah services through digital platforms. The program is being led under the direction of His Excellency Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, and His Excellency Eng. Abdulmohsen bin Abdulrahman Al-Salem, Deputy Minister for Umrah Affairs.

The initiative was implemented through a collaboration between Bookme, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and Elm Company, a key national digital infrastructure provider. As part of this collaboration, Bookme has enabled direct Umrah visa issuance within its platform, allowing Pakistani pilgrims to obtain visas through a fully digital process.

What makes this breakthrough truly transformative is that the entire process is end-to-end automated and directly integrated with the Saudi government’s official visa issuance systems. There is no human intervention, no manual processing, and no requirement for physical documentation or in-person visits. The visa is issued through a fully digital, seamless, and real-time system, providing users with a one-click experience backed directly by Saudi authorities.

The solution was launched during the final ten days of Ramadan 2026, during which Umrah visas were issued through the platform.

Pakistan is one of the largest source markets for Umrah pilgrims globally. The introduction of direct digital visa issuance is expected to improve access, transparency, and efficiency for pilgrims, while supporting Saudi Arabia’s broader objective of digitizing pilgrimage services under Vision 2030.

The service will be accessible through Bookme’s website, mobile applications, and integrated partner platforms, including banking and fintech applications. The system is directly integrated with Saudi government infrastructure and operates in real time, eliminating the need for physical visits, manual documentation, or intermediary processing.

The recognition was formally announced during the opening ceremony of the forum, where Bookme’s Founder and CEO, Faizan Aslam, was called on stage to receive the acknowledgment. The ceremony took place in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Madinah Region, alongside senior leadership from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Speaking on the occasion, Faizan Aslam said:

“This is a historic moment, not just for Bookme, but for Pakistan. We are deeply honored that this agreement was signed by His Excellency the Minister himself at the world’s most important annual Hajj and Umrah gathering. This partnership will fundamentally change how Pakistani pilgrims access Umrah by making the process instant, direct, and completely frictionless. Most importantly, it is powered by a fully automated system directly integrated with Saudi authorities. This is only the beginning, and several additional initiatives are already in the pipeline as part of this long-term collaboration.”

By enabling direct, fully digital visa issuance within its platform, the initiative is expected to significantly reduce reliance on intermediaries, lowering overall costs for consumers while increasing transparency. Pilgrims will gain greater flexibility and control over their journey, with the ability to choose from a wide range of options including thousands of hotels, tours, and Ziyarah experiences, all available at direct, market-driven pricing. This model allows users to customize their travel according to individual preferences, moving away from rigid, bundled packages toward a more open and user-centric approach to Umrah planning.

Bookme operates across five markets and has expanded its regional presence as part of Pakistan’s broader technology export initiatives. The company’s entry into Saudi Arabia was supported through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) under its venture expansion initiative, which included Bookme’s participation in the Pakistan IT Minister’s delegation to Saudi Arabia in 2023. Since then, Bookme has established multiple strategic partnerships within the Kingdom. The company continues to serve as an online travel agency partner for the Saudi Tourism Authority, supporting its efforts to promote tourism and enhance accessibility for the Pakistani market.

Media Contact

Contact person name: Muhammad Taimoor Ali

Company name: Bookme

Email: taimoorali@bookme.pk

Website: www.bookme.pk

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