Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR); Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY); Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT); and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BELLRING BRANDS, INC. (NYSE: BRBR):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) shares prior to October 1, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bellring-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard from product shortages Bellring’s supply had previously faced; (2) once customers were confident that the product shortages were resolved, they reduced inventory and cut back on new orders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) shares prior to October 1, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bellring-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

$BRBR #BRBR #BellRing

COTY INC. (NYSE: COTY):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. Alternatively, if you purchased Coty shares between November 5, 2025, through February 4, 2026, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coty-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn. more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overwhelmingly positive statements regarding Coty’s growth and profitability prospects for fiscal year 2026 were false when made; (2) Coty’s growth in the beauty market was slowing, including underperformance in its Consumer Beauty segment; (3) The Company’s margins were being pressured by increased marketing expenditures; (4) Growth in Coty’s Prestige fragrance segment was decelerating; and (5) As a result, Defendants’ statements about Coty’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coty-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Coty shares between November 5, 2025, through February 4, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#COTY $COTY

GARTNER, INC. (NYSE: IT):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) shares prior to February 4, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. Alternatively, if you purchased Gartner shares between February 4, 2025, and February 2, 2026, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/gartner-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s expected contract value (“CV”) growth trajectory—including anticipated acceleration and achievement of 12–16% growth in a “normal” macroeconomic environment—was overstated and not achievable given then-existing conditions; (2) the Company lacked a reasonable basis for its projections regarding fiscal year 2025 revenues, including purported visibility into performance based on backlog, pipeline, and existing contracts; (3) Defendants’ expressed confidence in continued CV growth, including non-federal CV growth, failed to account for adverse macroeconomic conditions, including tariff impacts, elongated sales cycles, and increased customer scrutiny; (4) Defendants mischaracterized the sales environment and demand pipeline as “robust” and improving, when in reality customer purchasing behavior and decision-making trends were deteriorating and negatively impacting growth; (5) Defendants repeatedly reaffirmed expectations for the performance and growth of the Company’s Consulting segment despite internal indications that the segment would underperform and ultimately fall short of projections; (6) Defendants understated and/or concealed the extent to which macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges were impairing the Company’s ability to sustain or increase CV growth and meet its financial targets; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period lacked a reasonable basis and were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) shares prior to February 4, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/gartner-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Gartner shares between February 4, 2025, and February 2, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

$IT #IT #Gartner

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. (NYSE: MOH) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/molina-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/molina-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MOH #Molina #MOH

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com