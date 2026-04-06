DIBS AI Unveils Version 9.0 Platform Suite to Streamline Orthodontic Workflows

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIBS AI®, a division of OrthoSelect, announces the launch of Version 9.0 of its award-winning, patented orthodontic treatment software.

Version 9.0 features three integrated platforms that represent its most significant advancement in digital orthodontics to date. The comprehensive platform suite introduces AUTO PHYSICS™, AUTO SETUP™, and AUTO TRAY™ — each leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence to eliminate manual workflows and dramatically accelerate case processing times—all delivered at $165 per case, compared to typical industry costs of $500 to $1,000.

AUTO PHYSICS™: Physics-Based Orthodontic Simulation

AUTO PHYSICS debuts as the world's first digital orthodontic platform driven by AI to simulate real-world tooth movement, bringing unprecedented accuracy to treatment prediction and planning.

Full Archwire Sequencing: Models complete wire sequences including sizes, form, and prescription while the platform predicts tooth movements, as well as displaying torque movements based on slot, wire size, and play.

Models complete wire sequences including sizes, form, and prescription while the platform predicts tooth movements, as well as displaying torque movements based on slot, wire size, and play. Enhanced Time Animation: Features scientifically validated tooth and jawbone movement rates for realistic treatment timelines.

Features scientifically validated tooth and jawbone movement rates for realistic treatment timelines. AI-Generated Synthetic Roots: Provides sophisticated root simulation for practices without CBCT scanners, representing a significant improvement over simplified cap models.

Provides sophisticated root simulation for practices without CBCT scanners, representing a significant improvement over simplified cap models. Advanced Collision Detection System: Automatically identifies potential bracket-to-opposing-teeth and bracket-to-adjacent-bracket interferences. Problem areas are highlighted with integrated turbo placement recommendations, preventing costly bonding failures before they occur.

Automatically identifies potential bracket-to-opposing-teeth and bracket-to-adjacent-bracket interferences. Problem areas are highlighted with integrated turbo placement recommendations, preventing costly bonding failures before they occur. Signature Series™: Premium white-glove case setup service, available by invitation.



AUTO SETUP™: Autonomous Case Setup Platform

AUTO SETUP delivers a fully AI-driven autonomous case setup platform, revolutionizing traditional orthodontic case preparation workflows.

Enhanced Efficiency: An automated workflow frees up precious doctor time and enables skilled DIBS AI technicians to focus on case fine-tuning and quality assurance.

An automated workflow frees up precious doctor time and enables skilled DIBS AI technicians to focus on case fine-tuning and quality assurance. Precision Bracket Placement: Ensures correct teeth selection, exact positioning, and precise height placement.

Ensures correct teeth selection, exact positioning, and precise height placement. Rapid Processing: Current turnaround targets 24 hours for case approvals, with ongoing development ultimately reaching minutes.



AUTO TRAY™: Cloud-Based IDB Tray Platform

AUTO TRAY provides a fully AI-driven, cloud-based platform for indirect bonding (IDB) trays, featuring breakthrough material technology and innovative service delivery.

Advanced Material Technology: Features easy-to-remove, non-stick, non-tear technology for superior clinical performance.

Features easy-to-remove, non-stick, non-tear technology for superior clinical performance. "We Design, You Print" Service Model: Seamlessly integrates with practices equipped with in-office 3D printers.

Seamlessly integrates with practices equipped with in-office 3D printers. Turbo Bonding Trays: Dedicated trays for bite turbo bonding, now available for immediate in-office printing.

Dedicated trays for bite turbo bonding, now available for immediate in-office printing. Tear-Away Repair Jigs: Individual, clippable positioning guides for each bracket location. If a bracket debonds during treatment, orthodontists can simply clip the appropriate jig, reposition the bracket with digital precision, and re-bond with confidence.

Commenting on the launch of DIBS AI 9.0, OrthoSelect CEO Steven Gardner said, "Version 9.0 represents the convergence of three breakthrough platforms that fundamentally change how orthodontic care is delivered. AUTO PHYSICS gives doctors unprecedented insight into treatment progression, AUTO SETUP eliminates hours of manual work, and AUTO TRAY brings manufacturing into the digital age.”

Additional Version 9.0 Enhancements

Beyond the three flagship platforms, Version 9.0 introduces a comprehensive suite of workflow improvements:

Enhanced Case Notes: Real-time communication between doctors and DIBS technicians within the software.

Real-time communication between doctors and DIBS technicians within the software. Dynamic Bracket Library Auto-Sync: Ensures bracket definitions remain current and synchronized across all installations.

Ensures bracket definitions remain current and synchronized across all installations. Single Arch Support: Complete functionality for treating individual arches without workflow complications.

Complete functionality for treating individual arches without workflow complications. Dynamic Arch Wire Animation: Realistic wire bending visualization ideal for patient communication.

Realistic wire bending visualization ideal for patient communication. Auto-Alignment Technology: Automatic CBCT root and bone scan alignment with intraoral scans.



About DIBS AI

DIBS AI, a division of OrthoSelect, is the leading provider of affordable, advanced indirect bonding software for orthodontic practices. Based in American Fork, Utah, the company currently serves hundreds of orthodontists, processing more than 6,000 cases monthly.

DIBS has received FDA clearance under section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. DIBS AI has been patented with the USPTO, and is a registered trademark of OrthoSelect, LLC.