Vesper Holdings Expands its Student Housing Portfolio in Kentucky with Acquisition of The Nine

New York, New York, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vesper Holdings ("Vesper"), a privately-held real estate investment firm based in New York City, is pleased to announce its latest student housing acquisition – Yugo Louisville Nine (“The Nine”) located pedestrian to the University of Louisville. Including this purchase, Vesper has completed student housing transactions totaling over $1 billion during the past 12 months.

The Nine is a six-story luxury student housing community offering the most desirable location in the University of Louisville market. Delivered in 2016, this 385-bed property is located adjacent to the campus entrance, providing residents with convenient pedestrian access to classes.

The Nine features a highly desirable unit mix of two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom apartments – all with bed-to-bath parity. Each apartment features upscale finishes, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dark laminate cabinets with brushed nickel pulls, hard surface flooring, and in-unit washers and dryers. Residents enjoy a 24/7 fitness center, study center, yoga/spin room, coffee bar, group study lounges, game room, resort-style swimming pool with sun deck, firepit, community lounges, and dog park

“The Nine is the latest example of our commitment to acquiring high-quality student housing assets in pedestrian-to-campus locations within top-tier university markets,” said Isaac Sitt, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Vesper Holdings. “We expect to remain extremely active in the coming months, as we look to take advantage of pricing dislocations in this higher interest rate environment,” Sitt added.

CBRE’s National Student Housing Group represented the seller in the transaction. Vesper’s financing of the acquisition was arranged by Aaron Moll, Managing Director & Head of Student Housing Mortgage Banking at Berkadia.

Vesper’s student housing portfolio is the 9th-largest in the United States. Vesper’s portfolio, including The Nine, is managed by Vesper’s subsidiary property management company – CLS Living (“CLS”). CLS currently manages over 35,000 student housing beds across 34 university markets.

About Vesper Holdings

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately held real estate investment firm based in New York City. Vesper Holdings’ diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed-use, office buildings and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as one of the top 10 largest student housing owners in the United States. Its real estate portfolio consists of 54 properties, including over 25,000 student housing beds.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Vesper Holdings’ expectations for future acquisitions, market conditions, and investment activity. These statements are based on current assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that may influence outcomes include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions, interest rate fluctuations, availability of financing, market competition, and other risks inherent in real estate investments.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products, nor should it be relied upon for investment decisions.

Source: Vesper Holdings

Douglas Kligman

212-406-4000

djk@vesperholdings.com

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