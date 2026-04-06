Ninja Physio Introduces Performance-Based Sports Physical Therapy for Active Adults and Women in Austin

Austin, TX , April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninja Physio, a sports physical therapy clinic based in Austin, Texas, is providing a performance-driven approach to physical therapy designed for athletes and active adults who want long-term results, not temporary relief. By integrating sports physical therapy with performance physical therapy principles, Ninja Physio helps clients reduce pain, avoid unnecessary surgery, and return to training and daily life with greater strength and confidence.

Founded by Dr. Lily Yu, PT, DPT, CSCS, Ninja Physio was created in response to the limitations commonly seen in traditional healthcare and insurance-based physical therapy models. After earning her Doctor of Physical Therapy and working in clinics across the country, Dr. Yu observed how high patient volume, generic treatment plans, and passive care often led to inconsistent outcomes, particularly for people who wanted to remain active during recovery.



Ninja Physio

Dr. Yu’s professional philosophy is informed by her own athletic background. Her interest in physical therapy began in college after developing knee pain while training for a half marathon. Physical therapy helped her recover and successfully complete the race, sparking a deeper interest in how the body adapts to training, injury, and rehabilitation. She later discovered weightlifting and expanded her athletic pursuits to include a full marathon, multiple half marathons, obstacle course races, climbing, and ongoing participation in running, CrossFit, and calisthenics.

Ninja Physio specializes in sports physical therapy and performance physical therapy for runners, lifters, CrossFit athletes, pickleball players, martial artists, and recreational athletes. A growing focus of the clinic is working with women who want to feel stronger, more capable, and more confident in their bodies. Many women seek care after being advised to slow down, avoid strength training, or accept pain as part of an active lifestyle. Ninja Physio takes a different approach by emphasizing education, progressive strength training, and individualized care that supports long-term resilience.

Care at Ninja Physio is delivered through a one-on-one model, allowing each client to work directly with a Doctor of Physical Therapy throughout the entire process. This structure supports detailed evaluations, customized programming, and a clear progression from pain management to performance. Treatment is designed to complement training rather than replace it, helping clients stay active whenever appropriate.

As Austin continues to grow as a center for fitness, outdoor recreation, and competitive sport, Ninja Physio aims to support that community with a modern alternative to traditional physical therapy. The clinic serves individuals who are seeking thoughtful, performance-focused care that aligns with an active lifestyle.

For more information about Ninja Physio, sports physical therapy, or performance physical therapy services in Austin, or to schedule a free discovery call, visit the clinic online.

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Media Contact

Dr. Lily Yu, PT, DPT, CSCS

Founder & Physical Therapist

Ninja Physio

(512) 647-2007

Email: info@ninjaphysio.com

Website: https://ninjaphysio.com

Disclaimer:

Any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the information and details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to cure or treat any disease.

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