Aiviq Appoints Former BlackRock and Apex Executive Nicholas Morse as Head of Revenue, Americas

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiviq, the award-winning client data management platform trusted by the world's leading asset managers, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Morse as Head of Revenue, Americas. In this role, Mr. Morse will lead Aiviq's commercial strategy and growth initiatives across the Americas, driving adoption of Aiviq's suite of client data, AUM & flow management, and distribution intelligence solutions.

Mr. Morse brings extensive experience driving revenue growth and commercial transformation across the financial technology and asset management sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer, Americas at Apex Group, where he led the firm's Americas go-to-market strategy, restructured the business development organization to scale performance across new and existing clients.

Prior to Apex Group, Morse held senior leadership roles at SS&C Technologies, Addepar, and BlackRock, where he spent 25 years building and leading some of the industry's most influential fintech businesses. At BlackRock, he played a foundational role in scaling Aladdin from an internal risk platform to a global, commercial SaaS solution, ultimately growing the Aladdin Insurance Client Business from its first client to more than $350 million in annual recurring revenue. He later led Aladdin Wealth's regional expansion across Canada and Latin America.

"I'm excited to have Nicholas join us to fuel our next chapter," said Lee Griggs, CEO of Aiviq. "His proven ability to build high-performing, data-driven revenue functions — combined with a strategic vision that mirrors our own — positions us exceptionally well to accelerate our Americas market expansion and deliver growth at scale."

"Aiviq is solving a problem that every serious asset manager faces — fragmented, unreliable client data that slows decision-making and limits growth," said Nicholas. "The platform's ability to connect 300+ global data sources and deliver best-in-class actionable distribution intelligence is genuinely differentiated. I'm excited to bring that story to market across the Americas."

Mr. Morse joins Aiviq at a pivotal moment as the company continues to expand its North American client base and build on its recognition among the world’s top asset management firms. His appointment further reinforces Aiviq’s commercial leadership team alongside Sam Iles, Head of Aiviq NA, as the firm accelerates partnerships with global asset managers and institutional clients throughout the region.

About Aiviq

Headquartered in the UK, Aiviq is a leading cloud-based SaaS business for the global asset management industry. The company provides AUM, flow and revenue analytics products and services that help its customers meet use cases across sales enablement, client service, product development, risk and regulatory reporting and corporate strategy.

Aiviq’s vision is to create data clarity and extract insightful management information for global investment managers. The company is accredited with the ISO 27001:2013 information security standard and proactively engages its user community to ensure its product roadmap addresses rapid change within the industry.

Aiviq is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha FMC and has grown organically and by acquisition to support its expanding client base across the global investment management industry.

www.Aiviq.com