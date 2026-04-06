WellSpan Health announces President & CEO Roxanna Gapstur’s planned retirement

York, Pa., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WellSpan Health Board of Directors today announced that Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and chief executive officer, has shared her plans to retire from the role she has held since Jan. 2019. Gapstur will continue to serve as president and CEO until a transition is complete, ensuring continuity and stability for the organization, its 23,000 team members and the communities WellSpan serves across Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland.

The WellSpan Health Board has engaged Korn Ferry to conduct a national search for the organization’s next president and CEO, with a focus on identifying a leader who will continue to advance WellSpan’s vision, mission, values and strategic priorities.

Now in her eighth year as CEO, Gapstur has led WellSpan through a period of significant growth and transformation — strengthening its position as a high-performing, integrated health system while advancing its vision to be A Trusted Partner. Reimagining Healthcare. Inspiring Health.

Under her leadership, WellSpan has grown from a $2.5 billion to a $4.7 billion system, expanded from eight to 12 hospitals and extended its reach from five to 12 counties. The organization has also advanced its small format hospital model, bringing care closer to home and improving access across the region. Core to WellSpan's vision to reimagine healthcare, the organization has become a national leader in clinical innovation to find a better way.

Gapstur’s tenure has been marked by clear strategic direction, a strong focus on quality and safety and a belief that when people thrive, performance follows. A nurse by training and a system-level strategist by practice, Dr. Gapstur brings a human-centered approach to leadership in an increasingly complex healthcare environment — championing patient experience, team member engagement and a culture of belonging.

“Roxanna is a nationally respected leader who has positioned WellSpan for long-term strength in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape,” said Joe Crosswhite, chair of the WellSpan Health Board of Directors. “She has led with clarity, courage and compassion — never losing sight of our mission or the people who bring it to life. We are fully aligned with the vision she has set for the organization and grateful that she will continue to lead WellSpan through this transition.”

During Gapstur’s tenure, WellSpan Surgery & Rehabilitation Hospital achieved Magnet® designation, and the system earned both the John M. Eisenberg National Patient Safety Award and the American Hospital Association’s Quest for Quality Prize — national recognition of WellSpan’s commitment to exceptional care, safety and quality.

In addition, WellSpan’s Medical Group has grown from 1,500 to more than 2,700 providers, and the system’s patient base has expanded from approximately 630,000 to more than one million patients, reflecting increased access and community trust. WellSpan has also emerged as a global leader in clinical artificial intelligence, supporting more than three million patient conversations to enhance access, experience and care delivery.

Also developed under Gapstur’s leadership, WellSpan’s genomic program brings precision medicine to the bedside by embedding genetic insights into clinical care, enabling earlier detection, smarter treatment decisions and more personalized care across the lifespan.

WellSpan has also paved the way for medical education opportunities in York County. The organization’s partnership with Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine is expanding health care education and training more doctors, while Jersey College’s School of Nursing at WellSpan Health offers a hospital-based school of nursing program.

Alongside innovative advancements in care and education, financial stewardship has remained a hallmark of Gapstur’s leadership. WellSpan has maintained an AA bond rating for seven consecutive years, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known for advancing culture, removing friction, and developing innovative partnerships, Gapstur consistently credits the team as the foundation of WellSpan’s success.

“The work we do at WellSpan has always been about people — our patients, our team members, and the communities who trust us with their care,” said Gapstur. “I am deeply proud of what we have built together and highly confident in WellSpan’s future.”

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