NYC Construction Accident Lawyer Explains How New York Scaffold Law Section 240 Holds Property Owners Strictly Liable for Worker Falls

New York, NY, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction sites across New York City send thousands of workers to hospitals every year. Falls from scaffolds, ladders, and rooftops account for a large share of those injuries. Many of the workers hurt in these accidents have no idea that a New York state law written specifically for them can shift the entire burden of liability onto property owners and general contractors. That law is New York Labor Law Section 240, widely known as the Scaffold Law. New York City based construction accident Attorney Steven Louros, a construction accident lawyer based in Manhattan, recently published a detailed legal guide breaking down how Section 240 works, who it covers, and why it matters for injured workers across Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Long Island.

The full guide is available at: https://louroslawny.com/new-york-labor-law-%c2%a7240-scaffold-law-explained-nyc-construction-accident-lawyer/

What Makes the Scaffold Law Different from Other Injury Claims

Most personal injury cases in New York require the injured person to prove that someone else was negligent. The Scaffold Law flips that on its head. Under Section 240, when a construction worker suffers an injury tied to a gravity-related hazard, such as a fall from a scaffold or being struck by a tool dropped from above, the property owner or general contractor is presumed to be at fault if the right safety equipment was not in place or failed during the job.

This legal standard is called strict liability. It means the injured worker does not have to prove that anyone acted carelessly. If the safety gear was missing, broken, or set up wrong, and the worker got hurt because of it, the law holds the responsible parties accountable. Period.

"A lot of workers come to us thinking they have no case because they were told the fall was their own fault," said Steven Louros, founder of the Law Office of Steven Louros in Manhattan. "Under the Scaffold Law, that argument usually does not hold up. If the owner or contractor did not provide the right scaffolding, harness, or safety net, the liability falls on them. That is the whole point of Section 240."

Who Is Protected Under New York Labor Law Section 240

According to the guide published by the New York City Construction Accident lawyer Steven Louros, Section 240 covers a broad range of workers performing construction, demolition, renovation, and alteration work across New York City. This includes roofers, painters, window washers, and general construction laborers. The key factor is the type of work being performed at the time of the injury, not the worker's job title.

There is one notable limitation. Workers performing routine maintenance tasks are generally not covered under the statute. The line between covered construction work and excluded maintenance work is not always clear, which is why Louros recommends that anyone injured on a job site consult with a construction accident attorney to review the specifics of their case.

Falls, Falling Objects, and the Gravity-Related Hazards That Trigger Section 240

New York City sees a constant cycle of high-rise construction, renovation, and demolition. That nonstop building activity creates the exact conditions where Scaffold Law injuries happen most often. The guide from the Louros firm outlines the most common types of Section 240 accidents throughout the five boroughs: falls from scaffolds on Manhattan high-rises, ladder collapses at Brooklyn job sites, roof falls in Queens and the Bronx, and workers struck by tools or debris falling from upper floors.

These are not minor incidents. Many Scaffold Law cases involve traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, multiple fractures, and in the worst situations, wrongful death. The injuries often leave workers unable to return to the job for months or years, and some never work again.

"Every week we hear from construction workers who were hurt because a scaffold was not secured or because no one gave them a harness," Louros said. "These are preventable injuries. Section 240 exists because New York decided that the people who own and manage these projects should be held responsible for keeping workers safe at height."

What Compensation Is Available in a New York Scaffold Law Claim

One of the reasons Section 240 claims carry serious weight is that the damages typically go well beyond what workers' compensation alone provides. An injured worker with a valid Scaffold Law case may recover compensation for medical bills, lost wages and future earning capacity, pain and suffering, permanent disability, and in fatal cases, wrongful death damages for the family.

The strict liability standard also means that property owners and general contractors face significant financial exposure. Insurance companies defending these cases know the law is stacked in the worker's favor when the safety equipment was not there, which often leads to stronger settlement offers than what an injured worker would see in a standard negligence case.

Property Owners, General Contractors, and Third-Party Liability in NYC Construction Accidents

The Louros guide makes an important distinction about who can actually be sued under the Scaffold Law. Employers are typically shielded by workers' compensation protections, but property owners and general contractors are not. That opens the door for third-party lawsuits, which is where the real financial recovery happens for most injured construction workers in New York City.

Construction managers who hold authority over site safety may also be held liable. The exceptions are narrow. Owners of one- and two-family homes are generally exempt unless they directed or controlled the work being performed.

Multilingual Legal Support for NYC Construction Workers

A significant number of construction workers in New York City speak English as a second language or not at all. The Louros firm has built its practice around this reality. The office employs native-speaking legal assistants from China and Korea and offers full translation and interpretation services in Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean. Louros has said publicly that language should never stand between an injured worker and the compensation the law entitles them to receive.

"We have clients who were afraid to even call a lawyer because they thought the language barrier would be a problem," Louros said. "We removed that barrier. Our team speaks to clients in their own language, walks them through the legal process step by step, and makes sure nothing gets lost in translation."

Why Injured Workers Should Act Quickly After a Construction Accident

Scaffold Law cases hinge on physical evidence, witness statements, and job site documentation that can disappear fast. Contractors have been known to alter conditions at a site within hours of an accident. Louros advises injured workers to contact an experienced NYC construction accident attorney as soon as possible after an incident to preserve evidence, identify liable parties, and begin building a case before critical information is lost.

For workers who want to learn more about their rights under New York Labor Law Section 240, the full Scaffold Law guide from the Law Office of Steven Louros is available online at louroslawny.com.

About the Law Office of Steven Louros

The Law Office of Steven Louros is a Manhattan-based personal injury firm that represents construction workers and accident victims throughout New York City, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Long Island. The firm handles Labor Law Section 240 Scaffold Law claims, construction site injury cases, and third-party accident lawsuits. With native-speaking legal staff in Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean, the firm serves the diverse communities that make up New York's construction workforce. Free consultations are available.

Media Contact

Law Office of Steven Louros

1261 Broadway, Suite 507

New York, NY 10001

Phone: (212) 481-5275

https://louroslawny.com

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