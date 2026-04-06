BusGates® Urges Proactive Measures During Distracted Driving Awareness Month to Protect Students at Bus Stops

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of April being designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, BusGates®, the makers of LED stop arm extensions, is raising awareness about the ongoing risks students face at school bus stops and asking drivers to be more diligent while encouraging communities to consider additional safety measures aimed at preventing illegal passing incidents that put students at significant risk of injury or worse.

Seeing motorists repeatedly ignore traditional school bus warning signals is a daily frustration for many school bus drivers, including Cindy Morris, a veteran bus driver for the Ball-Chatham school district in Illinois whose perspective is the subject of a new video campaign being launched this month.

“It’s been a huge issue. I’ve literally had people just watch me drop off [students] and still go by. Anytime you can draw more attention to something, it’s going to make changes and BusGates has,” said Morris.

National data emphasizes the scale of the issue. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 43.5 million illegal school bus passings occur each year in the United States, highlighting the persistent danger students face when boarding and exiting the bus.

“It’s time to move beyond reactive tools after a child has already been put at risk,” said Dan Thompson, Co-Founder at BusGates®. “Real solutions exist today that proactively reduce illegal passing and protect children in the moment, and our stop arm extensions are a proven way to reduce violations before they happen.”

Communities that have implemented stop-arm extensions have reported reductions in illegal passing incidents, with some school districts noting significant decreases following deployment. The approach focuses on addressing driver behavior at the point of risk by increasing visibility of the school buses' stop arm and reinforcing the expectation to stop when it’s extended.

BusGates® is also encouraging parents and educators to use Distracted Driving Awareness Month as an opportunity to talk with students about safe crossing practices and to engage in conversations about bus stop safety within their communities.

Drivers are reminded to remain alert, particularly in residential areas and along school bus routes. Safety officials recommend avoiding phone use while driving, reducing speed near bus stops, and anticipating that children may cross the street unexpectedly.

“In today’s environment of constant distraction, we need safety measures that make school buses impossible to miss,” added Jeff Stauffer, Co-Founder at BusGates®. “Stop-arm extensions increase visibility of the school bus and help reduce illegal drive arounds, keeping students safe when they get on and off the bus.”

BusGates®, a stop-arm extension technology designed to increase the visibility and physical presence of a school bus stop signal, is being implemented in districts across the U.S. and Canada as part of broader efforts to improve student safety. The device extends into the roadway when the bus is stopped, creating a more prominent visual cue for approaching drivers and prompting them to slow down and stop.

BusGates® Stop Arm Extensions are being used by school districts in 26 states including: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, as well as in Canada.

About Bus Gates

www.busgates.com

Bus Gates is on a mission to reduce vehicle "drive-arounds" at bus stops across America and make getting to and from school safer for students. Bus Gates stop-arm extensions are a simple, cost-effective solution to a major problem - cars ignoring stopped school bus warnings putting students at risk. Bus Gates stop-arm extensions easily retro fits to the existing school bus stop signs. They offer additional visibility and stick out further from the bus to make drivers more aware and reduce illegal "drive-arounds" by up to 95%.

CONTACT:

Chris McCloud/ 217-502-4376

cmccloud@pendulum-pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d767321c-5650-4fcd-bff5-e1f968ea83ac

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75cf1a97-f1c5-4212-b746-4815468e4769