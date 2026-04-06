Kitchen Knife Sharpening Demand Rises as Home Cooking Reaches Record Highs

Sheridan, WY, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KUMA Knives, a Copenhagen-based kitchen cutlery brand, has published a free kitchen knife sharpening guide designed to help home cooks maintain sharper, safer blades. The guide identifies dull knives as a leading source of kitchen injury risk, explains why electric knife sharpeners damage blades over time, and provides a step-by-step whetstone sharpening method any home cook can follow. It is available free at kumaknives.com/blogs/blog/easy-steps-on-how-to-sharpen-your-kitchen-knife.

Maintaining a KUMA kitchen knife with a honing rod for peak performance

The release comes as home cooking participation reaches historic levels. According to the Food Marketing Institute, 54% of consumers are cooking more at home than they were five years ago. The global kitchen knife market reflects that shift, growing from $2.11 billion in 2025 to a projected $3.73 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Despite rising knife ownership, most home cooks have not received guidance on proper blade maintenance.

Dull knives are more dangerous than sharp ones. A dull blade requires more cutting force, which increases the likelihood of the knife slipping and missing the intended mark. Poorly cut ingredients also cook unevenly, reducing the quality of the finished meal. These are documented risks cited by sources including America’s Test Kitchen and reinforced throughout the KUMA Knives guide.

The most common sharpening mistake, according to the guide, is relying on electric knife sharpeners. Electric sharpeners account for 55% of global knife sharpener sales, according to Market Growth Reports, but strip excess metal from the blade with each use — shortening blade life over time. KUMA Knives recommends whetstones, also known as water stones or sharpening stones, as the correct tool for home kitchen knife sharpening. Whetstones provide greater control over the blade angle and remove significantly less material per session. For home cooks who prepare meals daily, the guide recommends sharpening knives once per week.

“Most people do not realize that the tool they are using to fix their knife is quietly damaging it. We published this guide because good knife care should not require professional training. A whetstone, a few minutes, and the right technique will keep a quality knife performing for years.”

— Oliver Salyor, Co-Founder, KUMA Knives

The guide includes a practical at-home sharpness test: a properly sharpened blade should slice through a tomato cleanly, without applied pressure.

The KUMA Versatile Paring Knife, a 3.5-inch stainless steel blade engineered for peeling, slicing, and precision prep work, is available directly at kumaknives.com and on Amazon at amazon.com/KUMA-Stainless-Steel-Paring-Knife/dp/B08FBC87RT.

Precision sharpening for ease of use and safety.

About KUMA Knives

KUMA Knives is a family-run company with a passion for cooking, cutlery, and craftsmanship. KUMA’s mission is to create high-quality kitchen knives that combine razor-sharp performance with high maneuverability, all packaged in a beautiful aesthetic design.

Press Inquiries

Oliver Salyor

info@kumaknives.com

+4520646834

https://kumaknives.com/

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, US

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=GGzmWC1HzDQ